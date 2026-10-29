WFIT Local & State News - October 29, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for locations along and east of the I-95 corridor through at least Friday. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that there are several factors to blame,

"Right so we are in the middle of a King Tide event- where the full moon coincides with the moon being at its closest proximity to earth in its orbit. During King Tides, tide levels are higher than normal, and we expect to see coastal flooding. Now what’s really exacerbating the situation is a pesky coastal low that is pounding the Atlantic Coast with persistent onshore winds… which is further enhancing water levels. The King Tide event should wrap up around Halloween, and thankfully by late Friday or early Saturday, the coastal low should push eastward farther into the Atlantic. So a few more days of high-water levels and coastal flooding, and then we should get some relief."

Megan says that in addition to the continued flood threat, strong winds are creating very dangerous conditions at area beaches and offshore for boaters. She encourages us to avoid approaching or entering the ocean until conditions improve.

The Trump-Epstein Bookmobile brings all 3 million pages on a tour of Florida. WFIT’s Terri Wright has details. Epstein



"A bookmobile containing millions of pages of Jeffrey Epstein's investigative files is touring the country.

A nonprofit, nonpartisan tour featuring survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse is calling for the release of remaining investigative files and greater transparency and accountability. The tour visited Sanford and Kissimmee earlier this week, with stops planned for St. Petersburg and Tampa October 29th, St. Petersburg October 30th, and West Palm Beach November 1st.

President Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in his association with Epstein and has not faced charges related to the investigation."



In August, a federal judge warned the Justice Department it must comply with a transparency law requiring the release of remaining Epstein files or face potential penalties.

ICE arrests in Florida reached new highs over the summer. The increase mirrors a national trend.

WUSF's Nancy Guan tells us what's behind the surge.

"ICE arrested about 200 people a day between June and early August -- nearly double the rate compared to the first half of the year.

It's the most arrests the state has seen since President Trump returned to office.

Joseph Nohava is an organizer with the Tampa Immigrants Rights Committee.

"People have told us just in general they're afraid to leave the house unless they absolutely have to."

He says people are also afraid of local law enforcement. State agencies and sheriff's offices are required to aid federal immigration agents through the 287(g) program -- many police departments have also signed on.

"It would be impossible for ICE to do their job without help from local law enforcement."

Immigration arrests by state and local agencies made up a third of the arrests.

I'm Nancy Guan in Tampa."

Daylight saving time ends this Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m., when clocks will "fall back" one hour.

The return to standard time means an extra hour of sleep, but also earlier sunrises and sunsets.

Legislation to make daylight saving time permanent has passed the House but is stalled in the Senate.

Florida is one of 19 states that have passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight saving time if approved by Congress.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk