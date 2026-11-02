WFIT Local & State News - November 2, 2026 PM

Heavy rains flood Brevard.

Heavy rains caused significant flooding across Brevard County. Specific areas impacted include Palm Bay, Titusville, Satellite Beach, and Cocoa Beach. The heavy rains generated flood watches and flash flood warnings from the national weather service. Flooded roads caused school and college closings, including Florida Tech. The storm stalled over Brevard, dumping up six to ten inches of rain on some parts of the county. Monday's floods happened in the wake of king tides that swamped Space Coast beaches and mainland areas near Indian River Lagoon and its canals last week. Andrew Wulfeck of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, tells us what we can expect:

“Once the area of low pressure moves offshore, expect winds to increase and beach conditions to become extremely hazardous again. Erosion, coastal flooding and rip currents will be a concern.”

Andrew says rough conditions along the beaches will linger through the week.

Tomorrow is election day.

Tuesday is election day. Polls are open from 7AM until 7PM tomorrow. You must vote at your precinct-specific polling location. If you requested and received a Mail Ballot but now want to vote at your polling place instead, take the Mail Ballot to the polling location and give it to an election official who will then allow you to vote a regular ballot. Regardless of how they are returned, all ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections office locations by 7 PM Tuesday to be eligible to be counted.

As of this morning, nearly 40% of Brevard voters had already cast a ballot. About 60,000 mailed in their ballot, and 114,000 voted early. That leaves 60% of registered Brevard voters who should head to the polls tomorrow. Visit voteBrevard.gov for all voting information.

School board modifies public comment policy.

The Brevard school board has agreed to public comment policy changes. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

The revised policy gives the public up to an hour to comment on agenda and non-agenda items. Non-agenda comments will remain at the end of meetings but will now be livestreamed, ending the longstanding practice of turning off cameras during that portion.

Brevard's public comment rules have faced legal challenges. In 2021, Moms for Liberty sued the school board, alleging restrictions on free speech and public access. The district settled the lawsuit for nearly $568,000 last October.

Trump comes to Daytona.

President Trump came to Daytona Beach for a midterm campaign rally on Friday. He lashed out at hecklers who repeatedly interrupted his speech.

“Shut you, loser. Get him outa here.”

Trump has accused demonstrators of being "paid protesters" and claimed without evidence that they were funded $250 by political opponents.

Time for a change?

Senators are due to return to Washington from a lengthy recess on Nov. 9, and a push for year-round daylight-saving time is expected. But it faces strong opposition from senators in rural areas and those who represent states where children could be walking to school in darkness for most of the winter. Congress has enacted permanent Daylight Saving Time multiple times before and repealed it each time once Americans experienced late sunrises in the winter.

Norvell fired by FSU.

In sports, Florida State fired coach Mike Norvell on Sunday, after a home loss to Clemson. Now FSU owes Norvell $50 million, a buyout that is among the largest in college football history. Norvell and the Seminoles are 10-22 since the start of the 2024 season.

