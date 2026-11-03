WFIT Local & State News - November 3, 2026 AM

Today is election day.

Today is election day. Polls are open from 7AM until 7PM today. You must vote at your precinct-specific polling location. If you requested and received a Mail Ballot but now want to vote at your polling place instead, take the Mail Ballot to the polling location and give it to an election official who will then allow you to vote a regular ballot. Regardless of how they are returned, all ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections office locations by 7 PM Tuesday to be eligible to be counted.

Due to extreme flooding, some polling locations have changed. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

Extreme flooding conditions have resulted in a limited number of precinct polling locations being temporarily relocated.

Tim Bobanic, Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, said, “For the safety and security of our election workers and the voters of Brevard, it is necessary to relocate a couple of precinct polling locations due to these unprecedented circumstances.”





There may be additional changes to polling places. Check VoteBrevard.gov for any updates.

Brevard schools and colleges will remain closed Tuesday after heavy rains led to severe flooding in many parts of the county.

Brevard Public Schools will remain closed today as the district continues to assess flooding and building safety. Schools are expected to resume operations on Wednesday. Florida Tech announced all classes and campus activities are canceled today as the university continues to clear flood debris.

The university said, some parts of campus are without power, and advise students to boil water before consuming it. And Eastern Florida State College said it will remain closed today, and conditions across the colleges for campuses will continue to be monitored.

School board modifies public comment policy.

The Brevard school board has agreed to public comment policy changes. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

The revised policy gives the public up to an hour to comment on agenda and non-agenda items. Non-agenda comments will remain at the end of meetings but will now be livestreamed, ending the longstanding practice of turning off cameras during that portion.

Brevard's public comment rules have faced legal challenges. In 2021, Moms for Liberty sued the school board, alleging restrictions on free speech and public access. The district settled the lawsuit for nearly $568,000 last October.

Weather forecast.

The national weather service in Melbourne says a flood watch remains in effect this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

