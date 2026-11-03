WFIT Local & State News - November 3, 2026 PM

After the flood.

The National Weather Service described the heavy rainfall on the Space Coast as a "one in a 1,000-year event.” Southern Brevard County, including Palm Bay and West Melbourne, was particularly hard-hit by the deluge. Grant-Valkaria appears to have been "ground zero" for the massive rainfall. Weather officials reported an estimated 20 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. In Palm Bay, estimates were between 18 and 22 inches. The official total for Melbourne: just over 11 inches of rain, breaking day, month and all-time 24-hour records.

Emergency crews conducted over 100 high-water rescues for motorists stranded in swelling floodwaters. At least one death has been reported. A man died in his truck, stranded in floodwaters in Palm Bay.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that while accumulations today weren’t as extreme as yesterday, storms that do pop up could pose hazards:

“Right so a mid-level disturbance fueled the record rain on Sunday and Monday, thankfully that disturbance is weakening and pulling away to the east. So we aren’t expecting extreme rainfall today like we had the past few days. However, we’ll likely see scattered downpours develop this afternoon and linger into the evening. Now, the environment is already saturated, and flooding is ongoing in spots. Any additional rainfall today will only help flooding to persist, and to expand.”

Three Florida Tech students who were apparently walking along Babcock Street were rescued from a flooded retention pond. Police Officers used ropes to reach two of the students. A Florida Fish and Wildlife helicopter then airlifted the third student from the waters. The students had been caught in a current while wading in the waters on the north side of the campus near Crane Creek

The Palm Bay Utilities Department has provided an update regarding the water main break along Port Malabar Boulevard NE. Some customers within the affected area may currently have water service, while others remain without water. The affected area has been expanded to include additional customers. Check FloridaToday for a map.

If you were displaced by the recent flooding in Brevard, an emergency shelter has opened in Cocoa. Located at Parker Baptist Church, 4101 Melvin Chatman Way, the shelter is staffed by the Red Cross in coordination with Brevard County Emergency Management. Residents can receive cots, blankets, meals and personal care items at no cost.

Today is election day.

It’s not too late to vote. Polls in Brevard are open until 7PM this evening. You must vote at your precinct-specific polling location. If you requested and received a Mail Ballot but now want to vote at your polling place instead, take the Mail Ballot to the polling location and give it to an election official who will then allow you to vote a regular ballot. Regardless of how they are returned, all ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections office locations by 7 PM Tuesday to be counted. Due to the flooding, some polling locations in Brevard have changed. Visit VoteBrevard.gov for details.

Weather forecast.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne predicts a slight chance of more showers between 8pm and 10pm this evening. Winds may gust up to 20 mph. Tomorrow, a 20 percent chance of showers between noon and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

