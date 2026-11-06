WFIT Local & State News - November 6, 2026 PM

Brevard school’s superintendent resigns.

The superintendent of Brevard Public Schools since 2023 is quitting. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell is leaving the district to become vice president of workforce education at Eastern Florida State College.

Rendell has led the school district since May 2023. His appointment was approved by a narrow 3-to-2 school board vote, amid controversy over his qualifications and concerns he would deepen divisions in the community.

Board Chair Matt Susin, who supported his selection, called Rendell a steady, dependable leader.

Rendell earned more than 307-thousand dollars in 2025 and was under contract with the district through 2028.

Former board member Jennifer Jenkins, who opposed his appointment, questioned on social media the timing of his departure and how the college could hire him while he remained under contract with the district.

St. Johns River in flood stage.

Flooding is likely along the St Johns River in Brevard. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that water levels will continue to rise over the next few days,

Right so the heavy rainfall from late last weekend and earlier this week continues to work its way into the St. Johns River and as a result we see those river levels continuing to rise, especially in Brevard, Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Lake Counties – specifically near West Canaveral Groves, Lake Monroe, Crows Bluff, and Astor. River levels will likely remain in flood stage through at least the end of the weekend.

Megan says that interests directly along the St Johns River should heed directives from local emergency managers. She reminds us that floodwaters can contain hazards and that we should never enter or drive through them.

Flood cleanup help available.

Brevard County has opened an online request portal for residents seeking volunteer assistance with flood clean-up efforts. The program connects homeowners affected by recent flooding with partner volunteer organizations that can help with removal of mud, ruined furniture, wet flooring, and damp drywall from flooded homes. All services are provided free of charge. Google “Brevard Volunteer Connection Portal” for the online form.

The precautionary boil water notice issued on Monday has been rescinded for all City of Melbourne water customers following tests showing that the water is safe to drink.

The city of Palm Bay has canceled its Veterans Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday. The parade route along Port Malabar Boulevard sustained significant flood damage. Mayor Rob Medina cited safety concerns for the community and participants as the reason for the cancellation.

Brightline has finally resumed train service between West Palm Beach and Orlando. Flood waters in Brevard had blocked the tracks for most of the week. Brightline worked with the Florida East Coast Railroad and Brevard County Emergency Management to restore service.

Trump expected in Brevard today.

President Trump is expected to appear today at NASA's Kennedy Space Center during an invitation-only VIP MAX-Power event. Trump is to travel Cape Canaveral before heading to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

Rocket company Blue Origin is now targeting the first or second week of January to return to flight since the May 28 launch pad explosion. CEO Dave Limp made that announcement yesterday during the MAX-Power event at KSC. More than 1,000 people have worked around the clock rebuilding Blue Origin's launch complex since the huge fiery blast.

The MaxPower event is happening this Saturday and Sunday at Kennedy Space Center and the KSC Visitor Complex. The airshow, featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds, is sold out Saturday, but Sunday tickets may still be available.

