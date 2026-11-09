WFIT Local & State News - November 9, 2026 PM

Two recounts for Brevard.

The midterm elections are not quite over in Brevard. Two races are getting a recount tomorrow. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

Two Brevard County election races are headed for machine recounts after results fell within the half-percent margin required by state law.

In State House District 33, Republican incumbent Monique Miller trails Democrat Daniel McDow by 289 votes out of more than 75-thousand cast, a margin of four-tenths of a percent.

In Cape Canaveral's city council race, Dan Coon leads Brad Pervell by just 17 votes for the third and final seat, with more than 8-thousand ballots cast.

The recount begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Election Support Center. If either race remains within a quarter-percent after the machine recount, officials will conduct a manual review of ballots rejected by the tabulating machines.

All Canvassing Board meetings are open to the public.

No FEMA aid yet.

Flood-impacted residents can expect curbside bulk household debris collections to begin Tuesday. contractors will start debris removal services from flood-impacted homes in unincorporated areas of Barefoot Bay, Grant-Valkaria, Malabar, Melbourne, Palm Bay, and West Melbourne. They will collect household materials, such furniture, mattresses, drywall, carpet, and flooring. That is for residents in un-incorporated areas of Brevard. If you live within a municipality, contact your local government for specific information on debris pickup. Or if you prefer, you can always take your own materials to the landfill at no charge.

Palm Bay officials continue to assess what could be millions in damages to the city’s infrastructure from last week’s flooding. Thousands of Brevard residents reported flood-related damage to their homes and property. They are now facing a long recovery process, cleaning out water-logged homes and seeking financial assistance. But Federal disaster relief from FEMA has not yet been activated. It’s pending a presidential declaration.

The record rainfall caused sewage spills across Brevard. Titusville discharged over 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Indian River Lagoon. Even treated sewage contains pollutants like nitrogen, phosphorus, and chemicals that can harm marine life. Overt 2 million gallons of treated sewage was spilled on site at West Melbourne’s sewer plant. 100,000 gallons of partially treated sewage were discharge in Viera. 4,500 gallons of raw sewage spilled from a manhole in Melbourne Beach. About 10,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled onto the ground on Merritt Island. And about 5,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into Crane Creek in Melbourne.

NASA’s Max Power drew thousands.

NASA’s MaxPower event drew thousands to Kennedy Space Center over the weekend. The Air Force Thunderbirds flew low over the shuttle landing strip. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman piloted a MIG and an F5 fighter jet before skydiving down into the crowd.

At the event NASA announced Blue Origin, SpaceX and six other companies will compete for delivering cargo to the moon. Up to $10 billion is set aside for the Moon Base missions. The goal of Moon Base is to establish a human presence on the lunar surface as a foundation for the first crewed mission to Mars.

NASA Seeks Applicants to Join Astronaut Corps.

Here’s your opportunity to go to space. Applications are now open for NASA’s next class of astronauts, as America returns to the Moon, builds the Moon Base, and lays the groundwork for the first crewed missions to Mars. U.S. citizens interested in joining the astronaut corps have until Thursday, Dec. 3, to submit their completed application. Don’t get your hopes up. The last time NASA opened applications they received more than 8,000 applicants, and selected just 10 astronaut candidates.

