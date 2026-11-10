WFIT Local & State News - November 10, 2026 PM

School superintendent looks for payout.

Mark Rendell’s final day with Brevard Public Schools is Nov. 27. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us about the timing of the School Board Superintendent’s departure and payout.

Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell, who was under contract through 2028, announced his departure last week. Rendell earned more than $307,000 last year, and the school board approved a $10,000 bonus just weeks before his announcement. He is also set to be paid for approximately 178 hours of unused vacation time and more than 1,094 hours of unused sick leave.

The current school board will determine the terms of his departure, and a separation agreement that is scheduled for consideration one week before newly elected board members take office. Former board member Jennifer Jenkins, who opposed Rendell's hiring, has criticized Rendell's departure and the timing of the meeting to approve his separation agreement.

Sea Pines Rehab shut down.

Last week’s flooding has taken another victim. Sea Pines Rehabilitation Hospital evacuated all its patients and shut its doors for an indefinite period. The closure occurred just days after the 90-bed facility in Melbourne celebrated its 40th anniversary. The hospital was overwhelmed by floodwater, forcing the evacuation of patients and staff. The damage to Sea Pines was said to be substantial.

St. Johns river flooding spreads.

A week after more than 2 feet of rain fell on parts of the Space Coast, the water is still working its way north through the St. Johns River. Homes near Cocoa are on the edge of major flooding. The river near Cocoa in Brevard stood at 16.98 feet Monday, according to the National Weather Service’s river gauge. Flood stage there is 16 feet, and major flood stage begins at 17 feet. At 17.2 feet, water enters homes along the river in the Lake Poinsett area west of Cocoa, along with low-lying homes in the Silver Pines subdivision in Rockledge and the Shakespeare Park area of Cocoa. The river is expected to push flood waters further north into Seminole and Volusia counties during this week.

Flood multi-resource centers open.

Brevard County, in partnership with the cities of Palm Bay and West Melbourne, has opened two Multi-Agency Resource Centers to help residents impacted by recent flooding. The centers will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay and Veterans Memorial Complex in West Melbourne. Representatives from six agencies will be available to answer questions, provide information and help connect flood survivors with available resources.

The County is distributing flood clean-up kits to Brevard residents impacted by the recent flooding. Kits are available at Brevard County libraries in the most-impacted areas, while supplies last. The flood clean-up kits are designed to clean and disinfect homes following floods. Kits include a bucket, broom, squeegee, mop, brushes, heavy duty garbage bags, and cleaner.

CAIR suspends operation in Florida.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) has suspended operations in Florida. It did so after a federal judge rejected an emergency request Wednesday by the Muslim civil rights organization to stop the state from designating the group as a domestic terrorist organization. That designation took effect Thursday. As a result, the group say it has been forced to shut down their advocacy and operations in Florida.

