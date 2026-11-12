WFIT Local & State News - November 12, 2026 PM

Feds consider opening up reef to shrimpers.

The federal government is considering letting destructive shrimping into the protected Florida reef along the east coast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is soliciting public comment on its proposal to open up to commercial shrimpers the Oculina Bank. It’s a 130-nautical-mile long reef that stretches from Fort Pierce, along the Space Coast, up to Flagler Beach. It contains coral formation up to 100 feet tall. The reef has been off limits to shrimpers since 1984. Before then shrimp boats were destroying the coral by dragging their trawls through it. Now the shrimpers say they need access to the Oculina Bank because their industry is teetering on the edge of collapse. The U.S. shrimp industry is experiencing a long-term decline in profits, due primarily to foreign competition.

More pushback on school superintendent’s goodbye gift.

The Brevard school board was blasted over the Superintendent’s separation agreement, which included a $167,000 payout. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

Over 90 minutes of public comment, the contentious meeting featured 34 public speakers voicing their frustration.

Anthony Colucci, Brevard Federation of Teachers president, addressed the board’s decision to call a meeting with five days' notice and hold it during business hours, one week before two new board members are sworn in. “This is not an emergency. The separation agreement is not necessary.”

Brevard’s two newest school board members, Kyle Savage and Michele McCormack, were present at the special meeting, expressing concerns about Rendell's separation agreement and the current board’s decision to meet one week before they took office.

In a statement to FLORIDA TODAY, Savage said, “What claims are being settled? Would a teacher who leaves mid-contract get the same treatment?”

Rocket launch on Friday.

Good news if you have been missing the rumble of a rocket launch. United Launch Alliance has scheduled a mission for Friday. A ULA Vulcan rocket will send Amazon internet satellites to orbit, during a 29 minute launch window that opens at 12:54PM Friday. Weather is predicted to be 90% favorable.

Uthmeier subpoenas Democratic Socialists.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has subpoenaed Democratic Socialists regarding their alleged foreign contributions. His complaint is that a delegation of DSA members including Floridians joined a coalition of activist groups on a convoy to Cuba in March. They reportedly brought medical and school supplies and solar panels and met with Cuban government officials. Uthmeier claims that violates a 2025 Florida law prohibiting nonprofits from accepting donations from entities or individuals associated with Cuba.

Cold(er) weather coming.

The coldest air of autumn so far will track into the Sunshine State today. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that temperatures will begin to drop for parts of the state tonight,

“Right so the Panhandle, North Florida, and even parts of Central Florida north of I-4 are going to feel the effects of this front first. Humidity and temperatures will both fall off tonight and lows tomorrow morning should drop to the 40s and 50s. By Saturday morning, the front should clear the entire state, and even South Florida will be feeling like fall. Lows Saturday should fall to the mid-50s across South Florida, the 40s across Central and North Florida, and the 30s across parts of the Panhandle.”

The National Weather Service in Melbourne says inland Brevard may drop into the upper 40’s on Friday.

