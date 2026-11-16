WFIT Local & State News - November 16, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

The U.S. is nearing the loss of its measles elimination status as Florida cases hit 163. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

"Measles cases in the United States have surged to a 30-year high, prompting international health experts to consider revoking the country's measles elimination status, which it has held since 2000.

Falling vaccination rates are contributing to outbreaks nationwide, including in Florida.

CDC estimates put Florida's vaccination rate among schoolchildren at just 88-point-9 percent for the 2025-2026 school year, down from 94-point-1 percent a decade ago.

Health experts generally recommend at least 95 percent coverage to maintain community protection against measles.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Governor Ron DeSantis have opposed vaccine mandates and supported eliminating school vaccination requirements.

The World Health Organization estimates nearly 95-thousand people died from measles worldwide last year, most of them children under five."

A new, annual health report on the Indian River Lagoon just dropped — and it’s mostly good news.

But with an especially wet winter likely ahead, Brevard County scientists behind the report worry too many surges of fresh water could damage the lagoon. Central Florida Public Media’s environment reporter Molly Duerig has more.

"The Indian River Lagoon’s overall health is improving. But the sensitive estuary is still struggling with pollution.

Scientist Laura Wilson heads up the nonprofit Marine Resources Council, which publishes a lagoon health report each year based on layers of metrics. Data from the past few years indicate the lagoon is stabilizing. Wilson says that growing resilience should help the lagoon system endure challenges like this year’s El Niño — which will likely bring Florida an especially wet winter.

“Our oysters, our clams, and our true seagrasses have to have salt water. … They can't swim away, they can't fly away, they can't run away from adverse conditions.”

Brevard County is still reeling from record-breaking rains that caused flooding earlier this month.

In Orlando, I’m Molly Duerig"

The federal government is considering letting destructive shrimping into the protected Florida reef along the east coast. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

"The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is soliciting public comment on its proposal to open up to commercial shrimpers the Oculina Bank. It’s a 130-nautical-mile long reef that stretches from Fort Pierce, along the Space Coast, up to Flagler Beach. It contains coral formations up to 100 feet tall. The reef has been off limits to shrimpers since 1984. Before then shrimp boats were destroying the coral by dragging their trawls through it. Now the shrimpers say they need access to the Oculina Bank because their industry is teetering on the edge of collapse. The U.S. shrimp industry is experiencing a long-term decline in profits, due primarily to foreign competition."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk