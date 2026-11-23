How much rain fell?

Last week’s multi-day storm dropped more than 2 feet of rain on parts of Brevard County. According to the National Weather Service, Cocoa Beach led all the reported locations with over 24 inches of rain, followed closely by Titusville and Merritt Island at 22 inches. Elsewhere in the county, Rockledge received nearly 19 inches and Cape Canaveral recorded almost 17 inches. These measurements reflect storm impacts recorded over a 72-hour period from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Friday.

Melbourne man found guilty of destructive LA fires.

A West Melbourne man was found guilty of arson charges for his role in igniting a 2025 blaze that turned into one of the most destructive wildfires in California history. Thirty year old Jonathan Rinderknecht was an Uber driver in LA at the time.

Rinderknecht’s lawyer asserted that the fire was likely ignited by fireworks set off by New Year’s Eve revelers. The prosecution argued that he was angry and lonely because he had no New Year’s plans. They presented cellphone data and surveillance camera footage to place him on the scene of the Pacific Palisades fire. Rinderknecht was arrested in West Melbourne, where he was living at the time of his arrest in 2025. He now faces five to 20 years in prison for each of two counts, with his sentencing scheduled for March.

FPL’s historic $7 billion rate hike challenged.

The state's supreme court justices could soon decide if Florida Power and Light's residential customers are paying unfairly high rates. This comes after state utility regulators approved the largest rate hike in U.S. history last year -- seven billion dollars over four years. FPL settled this rate case with its bigger clients like Walmart and Wawa behind closed doors. But the state's consumer advocate says ninety-nine percent of customers -- the regular residents -- weren't considered in that decision. So he filed an appeal to the Florida Supreme Court.

David Jolly to strengthen Dems in Florida.

David Jolly plans a long-term organizing effort for Democrats in Florida. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

Despite being outspent 13-to-1, Democrat David Jolly lost Florida's governor's race by just 1.3 percentage points. He now says he plans to spend the next four years building a long-term political organization to strengthen Democrats statewide. Jolly describes it as a "Stacey Abrams project," modeled on the Georgia Democrats' voter-registration and grassroots organizing efforts that helped make that traditionally Republican state more competitive and set the stage for Keisha Lance Bottoms to become Georgia's first Black woman governor.

His plan includes recruiting donors, developing local candidates, investing in grassroots organizations, and maintaining a consistent media presence. Jolly says he anticipates another run for governor in 2030, but his broader goal is to build a political infrastructure that can outlast any single candidate.

Animal abuse or muslim custom?

Animal rights activists claimed to authorities that livestock was being cruelly slaughtered at a meat market in Orlando. So state and federal authorities raided a halal butcher shop, and said several people will face charges of aggravated animal abuse. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said the arrests were made at Ali Meat International in East Orlando. It’s an halal butcher shop that slaughters animal according to Islamic law. Video was submitted to the state showing customers being allowed to slice the throats of lambs and goats. Florida law requires that animals be slaughtered by a humane method, but there’s no mention of who can perform the work.

