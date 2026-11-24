Where’s the disaster aid?

More than three weeks after historic rainfall first began flooding Brevard County, federal disaster aid still has not arrived. FEMA did announce yesterday $400 million in disaster aid for Florida, but it was unclear if any of it was destined for the flooded communities in Brevard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials held a news conference Monday in West Melbourne. DeSantis said the state has deployed multiple agencies to the area to help flood victims:

“We’re not going away - we have all our folks here. We’ll continue to do.. we’re going to see it through the federal assistance and make sure people can get back on their feet.”

US Representative Mike Haridopolos emphasized that FEMA aid is dependent on President Trump:

"Where we stand with the president right now with FEMA, it is on his desk. The state has their job. They turned in this application on the ninth of November. We’ve been working with the FEMA administrator to make sure the application has been done perfectly for the first storm, and we’re going to create a supplemental application for the second storm as well.”

Bottom line: Officials did not provide a specific timeline for when residents might receive FEMA assistance. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more:

The initial aid request was submitted November 9th. State officials are preparing a supplemental request for federal aid, while Florida has deployed resources, including the State Guard, to help with recovery. Federal assistance cannot begin until the president issues an emergency or major disaster declaration.

In the meantime, Brevard County has established a website connecting residents who need cleanup help with volunteers willing to assist. Multi-agency resource centers are also available at the Tony Rosa Community Center and Veterans Memorial Complex.

Residents can request help or volunteer here: https://forms.juvare.com/forms/93e32c51-c1d4-4920-9642-f60248d6efba.

DeSantis spends $1.2 billion in emergency funds on immigration.

In addition to federal FEMA money, the State of Florida has an emergency fund it can tap into to help homeowners. Where is that money? The DeSantis administration in under two years has paid out more than $1.2 billion in emergency money for immigration enforcement. Since 2025, immigration enforcement has accounted for 70% of the expenditures from the state’s emergency fund. The fund is designed to respond quickly to natural disasters, like floods and hurricanes. But last week DeSantis extended an emergency order allowing him to spend more from the fund on immigration enforcement on into 2027.

King tides and more rain. Oh my!

Central Florida is on track to break many rainfall records this month, following several bouts of heavy rain. For Melbourne and Palm Bay, 2026 is already the wettest year on record. And now, king tide conditions prompted by today’s supermoon could worsen coastal flooding over the next few days. Climate scientist Jeff Chanton is a distinguished professor at Florida State University.

“It's just gonna back up the-- all this rainwater that's landed on the state and wants to drain off to the Atlantic-- if there's a super moon and the high tide comes in, that's going to slow that down. And even-- maybe even flood it some more.”

On the flip side, Chanton says, the supermoon also makes low tides even lower — meaning drainage conditions around those times could improve.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Brevard through late Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are forecast with localized higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches. Minor coastal flooding is also possible through Thursday morning.

