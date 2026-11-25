Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Brevard’s federal disaster aid request sits on Trump's desk. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.



"More than three weeks after historic rainfall flooded Florida's East Coast, Brevard County residents are still waiting for federal disaster assistance. Many suffered significant damage to their homes after two separate storms dumped more than 20 inches of rain in parts of the county.

The initial aid request was submitted November 9th. State officials are preparing a supplemental request for federal aid, while Florida has deployed resources, including the State Guard, to help with recovery.

Federal assistance cannot begin until the president issues an emergency or major disaster declaration.

In the meantime, Brevard County has established a website connecting residents who need cleanup help with volunteers willing to assist.

Multi-agency resource centers are also available at the Tony Rosa Community Center and Veterans Memorial Complex."



Residents can request help or volunteer here: https://forms.juvare.com/forms/93e32c51-c1d4-4920-9642-f60248d6efba.

A lawsuit filed last week challenges food restrictions on SNAP.

That's the federal government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

As WUSF's Gabriella Paul reports, Florida is one of eighteen states included in the class action lawsuit.

"It was brought by the National Center for Law and Economic Justice and a DC-based law firm.

It argues that the USDA encouraged, and then approved, state restrictions on some SNAP purchases, like candy and soda.

As the lawsuit states, attorney Katharine Deabler-Meadows says changing the rules of a government program, without Congressional approval, is against the law.

"There are some policy preferences that this administration is trying to carry out ... but in this case, they're doing it without legal authority ... to put scientifically unproven rules on poor people."

She says the legal team won a similar lawsuit this summer that determined the restrictions in five states, outside of Florida, were unlawful.

Gabriella Paul WUSF 89 seven news"

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials held a news conference Monday in West Melbourne to talk about recovering from the floods. WFIT’s Rick Glasby reports that DeSantis said the state has deployed multiple agencies to the area to help flood victims:

"DeSantis said the state has deployed multiple agencies to the area to help flood victims:

“We’re not going away - we have all our folks here. We’ll continue to do... we’re going to see it through the federal assistance and make sure people can get back on their feet.”

US Representative Mike Haridopolos spoke to the process of getting FEMA relief:

"Where we stand with the president right now with FEMA, it is on his desk. The state has their job. They turned in this application on the ninth of November. We’ve been working with the FEMA administrator to make sure the application has been done perfectly for the first storm, and we’re going to create a supplemental application for the second storm as well.”

Bottom line: Officials did not provide a specific timeline for when residents might receive FEMA assistance."

Rain could affect your travel plans in the Sunshine State, especially for those in South Florida or portions of the east coast.

Various flood watches, warnings and advisories have been issued for the entire Florida east coast today.

The hardest-hit areas are expected to be South Florida and portions of the east coast. Both are still recovering from record rainfall this month.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk