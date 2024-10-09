Local News Update October 10, 2024 AM

Brevard's Meals on Wheels

Aging Matters in Brevard, which serves about 1,200 meals every weekday through Meals on Wheels , announced that no meals will be delivered on Wednesday and Thursday, and Seniors at Lunch sites countywide will also be closed on those days.

On Tuesday, 200 shelf-stable boxes of food, with staples such as peanut butter and fruit cups, were delivered along with clients' Tuesday hot meal and a cold meal for Wednesday.

Meals for Meals on Wheels and Seniors at Lunch sites are prepared at the Brevard Community Kitchen in Rockledge, which will be closed Wednesday and Thursday unless shelters are activated. In that case, the kitchen preps meals for those in the shelters.

If you have an elderly neighbor, be sure to check in with them before and after the storm.

Where will the homeless go during Hurricane Milton?

As Hurricane Milton tracks closer to Florida we are all rushing to ensure our own safety but what happens to those who are homeless in our community?

"For the last several years, we have worked with the Brevard Homeless Coalition, Brevard County and Space Coast Area Transit (SCAT) to transport people experiencing homelessness to county storm shelters from the Daily Bread," said Jeffrey Njus, Executive Director of the Daily Bread.

Cephas Carter, a regular client of the Daily Bread, kept his sense of humor as news of the dangerous storm spread."I'm all set," he said. "I just boarded up my tent!"

According to Amber Carroll, executive director of the Brevard Homeless Coalition, there has been an 87 percent increase in unsheltered homeless people in Brevard County since 2022.

"Storms are especially challenging in Brevard due to the lack of existing overnight, low-barrier shelters," Carroll said. "It often requires the county to open temporary safe shelters and rely on organizations like Matthew’s Hope, which is willing to open its doors to those in need.

We also work with partners like Daily Bread, which plays a crucial role in providing food and support before and after the storm."

Carroll said the Brevard Homeless Coalition will use social media to share real-time updates on shelter availability and other essential resources.

Storm Anxiety

With Milton heading our way fear and anxiety are common. “There’s a lot of anxiety,” said Christine Williams-Kelly, a licensed mental health counselor based in Palm Bay. “People worry. They’re worried if they’re not prepared enough.”

Hurricane Milton is expected to bring widespread flooding and strong winds when it reaches Brevard late Wednesday.

It’s essential that people take care of their own mental health when prepping for the storm.

Knowing you’re prepared can help alleviate some of the fear and help you feel more in control of the situation. Preparations include·

Securing your property·

Ensuring you have storm supplies, including medications ·

Have a plan for checking in with others and stay connected. ·

Keep busy-help others

The prospect of a storm brings fear for physical safety, but it can tug at other emotions, too. Finances are a major concern for some including damage repair and loss of work.

It’s important to reassure young children. Be honest with them and involve them in storm prep.

As Milton approaches Florida WFIT will remain on the air providing up to the minute storm coverage from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and local information from the Brevard Emergency Operations Center.

In loss of power, network and cell phones, tune your solar or hand cranked radio to 89.5 WFIT.