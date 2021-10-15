Orange, Brevard counties respond to Florida Department of Education order to reverse mask mandates

The districts were required to respond to the Florida Department of Education order by Friday.

In one-page letters, Orange and Brevard County schools have responded to the Florida Department of Education’s order to reverse face mask mandates for students.

Both districts’ one-page letters addressed to Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran keep it simple.

They reference receiving the order from the Department of Education 48 hours prior and then continue to list the salaries of each of their individual board members as requested.

Neither letter makes mention of reversing a face mask mandate for teachers and K-12 students that’s been in place since the start of the school year.

Brevard’s letter goes as far as to question the legality of the order threatening the district with funding cuts.

Paul Gibbs, General Consul for the schools wrote, “Without waiving any legal arguments or rights to challenge the action of the State Board of Education, and/or Florida Department of Education regarding the Order, the information requested is attached hereto.”

Corcoran ordered the DOE to withhold monthly salaries for board members and other state funding in school districts that don’t reverse mask mandates.

Read the letters here from Orange County and Brevard County schools.

