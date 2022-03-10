© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Florida lawmakers pass the election police bill and send it to DeSantis

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 10, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST
Continuing his administration’s campaign against critical race theory, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday teased legislation that he said would, in part, allow parents to sue schools that teach the theory.
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Facebook
Continuing his administration’s campaign against critical race theory, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday teased legislation that he said would, in part, allow parents to sue schools that teach the theory.

Florida lawmakers have passed a voting law package that would create a police force dedicated to pursuing election crimes, a proposal pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The GOP-controlled House approved measure Wednesday night and it now moves to the governor's office, where it is expected to be signed into law.

DeSantis is a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He called for an election police unit in a speech last year where he referenced unspecified cases of fraud.

Voter fraud is rare and generally detected. There is also widespread consensus among election officials and experts that there was no fraud that could have impacted results in the last presidential election.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit .

Politics & Government
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press