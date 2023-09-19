Make an impact: National Voter Registration Day is here

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, and it's encouraging people to plan ahead for elections.

Celebrated in September, it's a nonpartisan civic holiday that celebrates American democracy and reminds people to play their part in protecting it.

It was first observed in 2012, and more than 5 million voters have registered on the holiday since then.

According to U.S. census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote for reasons like missing registration deadlines or simply not knowing how to register.

The holiday tries to change that by spreading awareness of voter registration opportunities in hopes of reaching tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.

Brian Corley is the former president of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections and the Supervisor of Elections in Pasco County. He explained why the holiday is needed.

“The idea [of National Voters Registration Day] is to highlight the importance of being ready as a voter. It’s the day to come together in a non-partisan way to remind individuals that they have the duty and obligation to register to vote,” he said.

Corley emphasized that it has never been easier to register to vote. A person has the option of starting their application online on their county’s supervisor of elections web page or by simply picking up an application.

If your county's election office is not listed below, you can register by visiting the Florida Department of State website.



“You can pick up an application at your various supervisor of election offices. They are available at post offices, county libraries, and public school offices,” Corley said.

Another way of registering that is often forgotten, although very common, is through the Motor Voter Law.

"So you go to your local tax collector, they are going to ask you: are you registered to vote and do you want to?" said Corley. "Obviously, you are going to say yes and you can do it right as you get your driver's license."

