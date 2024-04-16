Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting behind a bill that restricts book challenges in Florida

Parents in Florida could soon have a tougher time challenging reading material in K-12 schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared in Pensacola on Monday to say that he’ll sign a bill (HB 1285) that limits the number of book challenges people without kids in a school district can file.

“Florida is number one in the nation for education, but there’s always more to be done,” DeSantis said in a news conference at Warrington Preparatory Academy.

Today I announced support for HB 1285, which will further cement Florida as the best state in the nation for education. Some of the reforms it institutes include:



- Simplifying the process to get failing schools turned around so no child is stuck in a poor-performing school,

The measure puts the book challenge limit at one

Gov. DeSantis said "bad actors" have turned book banning into a political stunt. Unlimited objections remain for parents with children in the school district, which includes homeschooled students accessing district materials.

Meanwhile, individuals without children in the district, will be limited to one objection per month.

"I think that will help short circuit these frivolous changes because its being done to create a narrative that somehow, oh my gosh all these books are banned—no book is banned in Florida," said DeSantis.

The bill makes a number of changes to Florida’s K-12 public schools

House Bill 1285 also:



Revises the way failing public schools can implement a turnaround plan to convert into a charter school.

Extends the state’s Purple Star School Distinction Program designation for military-friendliness, to school districts.

Requires any changes made by the State Board of Education (SBE) to the school grading scale be made, at the earliest, in the following school year.

