Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Shostakovich, the symphony that may have saved his life

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:16 AM EDT
Dimitri Shostakovich
Corbis
Dimitri Shostakovich

It became known as The Great Terror. Stalin's political purges sent members of the intelligentsia off to the gulags or worse, for trivial reasons, sometimes for no reason at all.

And in 1937, Stalin was none too happy with Dmitri Shostakovich. Indeed, Shostakovich's next symphony might be a matter of life and death. We're up to 1937 in our cycle of his symphonies in the context of their times, and this week we'll hear the symphony that may have saved his life.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music#MusicDiscovery
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
