Local Surfer Carolyn Marks Competing in Tokyo Olympics

Surfing events are scheduled for the Olympics in Japan starting this Sunday. And local surfer, Carolyn Marks, will be competing. 19-year-old Marks began surfing at age eight in Melbourne Beach. Surfing is a popular sport in her family and she was inspired by her older brothers, especially Luke, as she was growing up. Marks says she’s "going for the gold" in this year’s Olympic competition. There are more than 60 athletes from Florida who will be on Team USA when the Olympic Games begin this weekend in Tokyo.