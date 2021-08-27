Weather is Iffy for SpaceX Launch

SpaceX is targeting this Saturday at 3:37 a.m. to launch its 23rd cargo mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will deliver supplies and equipment for the crew aboard the ISS, plus new science experiments. One will determine if grape skins used in wine making could help treat osteoporosis. And several Girl Scouts’ experiments will study plants, ants, and brine shrimp in microgravity.

The cargo spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the space station on Sunday, and then spend a month attached to the orbiting outpost before splashing down off the coast of Florida.

The weather is iffy for the early morning launch: The Space Force forecasts a 60% chance of weather delaying the mission to Sunday.