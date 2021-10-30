High Waves Foil NASA Launch

NASA and SpaceX now are targeting Wednesday, Nov. 3, to send astronauts to the International Space Station. The Halloween Sunday launch was scrubbed due to high winds and waves in the Atlantic along the flight path. In the unlikely event that the crew must abort after liftoff and splash down in the Atlantic, calmer seas are required.

The weather for the 1:10 a.m. Wednesday launch attempt is expected to improve. The 45th Weather Squadron forecast predicts an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions at the launch site.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander, Tom Marshburn, pilot, and Kayla Barron, mission specialist and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, also a mission specialist, will launch on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The astronauts are now scheduled to arrive at the orbiting laboratory before midnight Wednesday, and spend about six months working aboard there.