NASA to launch new weather satellite

NASA prepares to launch next GOES weather satellite.

Preparations are well underway for launching the next NOAA weather satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A two-hour launch window opens Tuesday, March 1st at 4:38PM. Weather is 60% favorable.

The naming of weather satellites can be confusing. GOES-T will be renamed GOES-18 once it reaches orbit. Then following a checkout of systems, the satellite will be renamed GOES West when it become operational. GOES West will monitor the U.S. West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean, tracking thunderstorms. tornadoes, fog, hurricanes, flash floods and other severe weather.

The GOES satellites circle the Earth in a geosynchronous orbit, which allows them to hover continuously over one position on the surface.