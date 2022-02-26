© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Space

NASA to launch new weather satellite

WFIT | By Rick Glasby
Published February 26, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST
GOES_Satellite_Lockheed_Martin.jpeg
Lockheed Martin
/

Preparations are well underway for launching the next NOAA weather satellite on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASA prepares to launch next GOES weather satellite.

Preparations are well underway for launching the next NOAA weather satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A two-hour launch window opens Tuesday, March 1st at 4:38PM. Weather is 60% favorable.

The naming of weather satellites can be confusing. GOES-T will be renamed GOES-18 once it reaches orbit. Then following a checkout of systems, the satellite will be renamed GOES West when it become operational. GOES West will monitor the U.S. West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean, tracking thunderstorms. tornadoes, fog, hurricanes, flash floods and other severe weather.

The GOES satellites circle the Earth in a geosynchronous orbit, which allows them to hover continuously over one position on the surface.

Tags

Space Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
Rick Glasby
Rick Glasby is a Broadcast Journalist at WFIT.
See stories by Rick Glasby