© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Space

NASA pushes ahead with Artemis launch (for now)

WFIT | By Rick Glasby
Published September 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Best on pad for video.jpg
Rick Glasby
/
SLS rocket on the launch pad.

NASA gave an update Friday afternoon on the Artemis I mission. They plan on pushing forward with an attempt at launching its Artemis I moon mission next week, though forecasted weather conditions are unlikely to be favorable as a tropical system slowly takes aim at Florida. They said that the testing of the fuel system conducted earlier this week went well. The hydrogen leak was within acceptable limits. Officials are pushing forward with a liftoff during the next 70-minute window that opens at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Now the issue facing the team is weather. The National Weather Service in Melbourne is predicting possible tropical storm conditions for Tuesday. And a forecast issued by the Space Force shows 80% "no-go" conditions. A decision will be made by Saturday afternoon at the latest.

Space
Rick Glasby
Rick Glasby is a Broadcast Journalist at WFIT.
See stories by Rick Glasby