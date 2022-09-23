NASA pushes ahead with Artemis launch (for now)

NASA gave an update Friday afternoon on the Artemis I mission. They plan on pushing forward with an attempt at launching its Artemis I moon mission next week, though forecasted weather conditions are unlikely to be favorable as a tropical system slowly takes aim at Florida. They said that the testing of the fuel system conducted earlier this week went well. The hydrogen leak was within acceptable limits. Officials are pushing forward with a liftoff during the next 70-minute window that opens at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Now the issue facing the team is weather. The National Weather Service in Melbourne is predicting possible tropical storm conditions for Tuesday. And a forecast issued by the Space Force shows 80% "no-go" conditions. A decision will be made by Saturday afternoon at the latest.