Boeing's Starliner launch delayed again

NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance said yesterday that the Boeing Starliner crewed test flight is on hold. Launch was most recently scheduled for Saturday, May 25. But now the launch is delayed indefinitely. The team had been meeting for two days, assessing what they called “flight rationale, system performance, and redundancy.”

The crewed test flight required that astronauts fly to the space station and back. At least one space pundit has suggested that elements of the Starliner may be reaching their “use by” date. The last uncrewed test flight flew two years ago.