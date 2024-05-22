© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boeing's Starliner launch delayed again

WFIT | By Rick Glasby
Published May 22, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is secured atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Boeing/Boeing
/
Digital Still Image
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is secured atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance said yesterday that the Boeing Starliner crewed test flight is on hold. Launch was most recently scheduled for Saturday, May 25. But now the launch is delayed indefinitely. The team had been meeting for two days, assessing what they called “flight rationale, system performance, and redundancy.”

The crewed test flight required that astronauts fly to the space station and back. At least one space pundit has suggested that elements of the Starliner may be reaching their “use by” date. The last uncrewed test flight flew two years ago.
Tags
Space StarlinerNASAULA
Rick Glasby
Rick Glasby is a Broadcast Journalist at WFIT.
See stories by Rick Glasby