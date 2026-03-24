Sonic Waves Music Fest 2026

Celebrate 51 years of public radio on the Space Coast with 89.5 FM WFIT at the Sonic Waves Music Festival! Join us on Saturday, April 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 10 PM at Intracoastal Brewing Company in the EGAD district of Eau Gallie, Florida. Enjoy live performances by Mangrove, Dollmaker, weatherboys, The Satellite Killers, Angelina Bucci, and Aawen. Plus, we commemorate 35 years of FM Odyssey with Fred Migliori! Enjoy craft beer, WFIT merch, and great food.

Free admission, all ages welcome!

Intracoastal Brewing Company is located at 652 West Eau Gallie Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32935