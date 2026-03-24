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Sonic Waves Music Fest 2026

WFIT | By Steve Keller
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
WFIT
Sonic Waves Music Fest on Saturday April 4 at the Intracoastal Brewing Company in EGAD

Celebrate 51 years of public radio on the Space Coast with 89.5 FM WFIT at the Sonic Waves Music Festival! Join us on Saturday, April 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 10 PM at Intracoastal Brewing Company in the EGAD district of Eau Gallie, Florida. Enjoy live performances by Mangrove, Dollmaker, weatherboys, The Satellite Killers, Angelina Bucci, and Aawen. Plus, we commemorate 35 years of FM Odyssey with Fred Migliori! Enjoy craft beer, WFIT merch, and great food.

Free admission, all ages welcome!

Intracoastal Brewing Company is located at 652 West Eau Gallie Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32935
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Steve Keller
The Host Of Keller Radio, Steve is the force behind the Space Coast Music Festival and is the touch stone for the music community in Brevard County.
See stories by Steve Keller