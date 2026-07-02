A reading of the Declaration of Independence from WFIT

The United States Declaration of Independence from the full size copperplate engraving by William J. Stone

Friends,

This Fourth of July weekend, while the grills are firing up and the Space Coast gets ready to celebrate, WFIT 89.5 FM invites you to pause for something deeper than fireworks and potato salad: the words that started it all.

We'll be broadcasting a full reading of the Declaration of Independence, featuring the voices of WFIT DJs, volunteers, and Florida Tech staff — including Florida Tech President Dr. John Nicklow.

It's a community reading of the document that turned thirteen colonies into a nation built on an idea. It's easy to forget, in the noise of everyday politics, that this country was founded on a radical proposition: that governments derive "their just powers from the consent of the governed," and that when they fail us, "it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it."

In a moment when division often feels like the loudest voice in the room, there's real value in returning to where we started — not to paper over our disagreements, but to remember the shared foundation beneath them.

Tune in this weekend as WFIT brings you this reading between the barbecue and the fireworks. Take a few minutes. Listen. Remember why.

Tune in Friday at 11:30 am and 9:00 pm and Saturday at 1:00 pm.

Happy Independence Day from WFIT 89.5 FM

The voices, in order of appearance:

