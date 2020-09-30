2020 Election

-
Despite the cascade of other crises this year, climate change has emerged as a key election issue. The two major-party presidential candidates' positions on it could not be more different.
The emails said they came from the Proud Boys, an extremist group that supports President Trump. They deny involvement.
The focus has been on Florida this week in the presidential race, drawing ever closer to Election Day. WFSU's Ryan Dailey has more on how the race will be a fight to the finish in the perennial battleground state.
While Democrats lead in voter registration statewide, they top Republicans in only 19 of the 67 counties. These and other tidbits as we head toward Nov. 3.
Since the Civil War, servicemembers have participated in U.S. elections by mail, giving voters away from home a chance to cast a ballot. Election supervisors are making provisions for another group of traveling voters to participate in the November 3 election -- astronauts more than 250 miles above the Earth.
Are you voting by mail for the first time? Here's what you need to do to make sure your vote will be counted.
While the polls from Saint Leo University and the University of North Florida report similar findings, poll directors are offering differing opinions on if Amendment 2 will gain the support it needs to pass.
Thirty three state legislature seats were not contested by Democrats. Now, only one seat is not being contested by a Democrat. The Democratic Party is focusing a huge amounts of resources on flipping three Republican-held Senate seats into Democratic hands.
Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans moved to Florida after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Hispanics are the fastest-growing bloc of voters in the state, and whichever party woos them to vote for their candidate could decide the presidential election.
We check in with voters from the sunshine state as they weigh their options before the election.
While the opposing camps on Amendment 2 offer those dramatically different pictures about what will happen if the minimum-wage measure passes, political experts anticipate that the outcome of the vote on the proposed amendment --- one of six on the Nov. 3 ballot --- will be close.
The push to educate the public about the time involved in the tabulation of mail-in ballots comes as the Republican president has repeatedly demanded that a winner of the Nov. 3 election be determined by the end of Election Day.