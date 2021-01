We began the cycle of all the Beethoven piano sonatas on Mozart’s Attic in June of last year with Number 1 in F minor, Opus 2, written in 1795 when Beethoven was a brash young pianist new to the big city of Vienna.

We conclude the series this Sunday night with Number 32 in C minor, Opus 111, written in 1822, when Beethoven — his hopes for a performance career long dashed — was at the height of his powers as a composer.