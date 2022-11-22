© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features

Thanksgiving Day Specials on WFIT

WFIT | By Steve Yasko
Published November 22, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST
AdobeStock_422893366-scaled.jpeg

WFIT will offer special programming on Thanksgiving day including holiday favorite 'Alice's Restaurant', and special editions of Sound Waves, FM Odyssey, and Blues With A Twist.

9 am: Sound Waves' Steve Yasko delivers a Holiday Meal in just one hour. From morning Coffee to Dessert, Steve brings you new and interesting music to start your cooking.

10 am – 1 pm: Fred Migliore brings the holiday to life with his annual FM Odyssey special including Alice’s Restaurant and much more.

1pm: Sister Mary gets you dancing around while you set the table with a batch of blues. Wear comfortable shoes!

All right here on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming live at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Tags
WFIT Features Holidays
Steve Yasko
I've spent 20 plus years in public media most recently as Director of Content. I'm recognized as a transformational non-profit leader.
See stories by Steve Yasko