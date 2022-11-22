Thanksgiving Day Specials on WFIT

WFIT will offer special programming on Thanksgiving day including holiday favorite 'Alice's Restaurant', and special editions of Sound Waves, FM Odyssey, and Blues With A Twist.

9 am: Sound Waves' Steve Yasko delivers a Holiday Meal in just one hour. From morning Coffee to Dessert, Steve brings you new and interesting music to start your cooking.

10 am – 1 pm: Fred Migliore brings the holiday to life with his annual FM Odyssey special including Alice’s Restaurant and much more.

1pm: Sister Mary gets you dancing around while you set the table with a batch of blues. Wear comfortable shoes!

All right here on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming live at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

