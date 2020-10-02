2020 Fall Membership Drive Thank You Gifts: Blues & Rock CDs
Expand the variety in your music collection and choose a CD!
Blues CDs - $50 Pledge
Artist - Album
- 12 Years a Slave
- 61 Ghosts
- Adam Steffey - Here to Stay
- Altered Five Blues Band - Ten Thousand Watts
- Annika Chambers - Wild & Free
- Austin Young Band - Not So Simple
- Balkin Brothers
- Beat Daddies - Hoodoo That We Doo
- Bey Paule Band - Not Goin' Away
- Big Apple Blues - Manhatten Alley
- Bill Blue - The King of Crazy Town
- Bill Phillippe - Ghosts
- Billie Williams - Hell to Pay
- Black Stone Cherry - Black to Blues Vol 2
- Blind Raccoon - Vol. 1
- Blind Willie Johnson - God Don't Never Change
- Blues Foundation - International Blues Challenge #33
- Blues Review - The Apocalypse
- Bobby BlackHat - Put On Your Red Shoes
- Bobby Rush - Sitting on Top of the Blues
- Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans - That's What They Say
- Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans - Twice as Nice
- Bridget Kelly Band (Gainesville) - Blues Warrior
- Bridget Kelly Band (Gainesville) - Bone Rattler
- Bryan Lee - Sanctuary
- Buddy Blues Band - Wrong Side of the Blues
- Cara Being Blue - Grit
- Carolyn Gaines - Beware of My Dog
- Cassie Keenum & Rick Randlett - Hauntings
- Catfish Keith - Catfish Crawl
- Catfish Keith - Mississippi River Blues
- Catfish Keith - Reefer Hound
- Cheyenne James - Burn It Up
- Chicken Bone Slim - The Big Beat
- Chris Daniels & The Kings - Funky to the Bone
- Cliff Grant - Life Can Be a Big Struggle
- Cliff Grant - Sweet Loven Woman
- Coco Montoya - Coming in Hot
- Dave Keyes - The Healing
- Davide Pannozzo - Unconditional Love
- Delta Moon - Low Down
- Dennis Herrera - You Stole My Heart
- Derrick Procell - Why Choose to Sing The Blues
- Dianne Durrett - Soul Suga & Dianne Durrett
- Eliza Neals - 10,000 Feet Below
- Eliza Neals - Sweet or Mean
- Ellis Mano Band - Here and Now
- Elsa Nilsson - Salt Wind
- Empire Roots Band - Harlem Street Singer
- Forrest Mcdonald Band - Turn Around Blues
- Freebo - Something To Believe
- Georgia Randall - Help Wanted
- Ghost Town Blues Band - Backstage Pass
- Greg Sover (Gainesville) - Jubilee
- Griff Hamlin and the Single Barrel Blues Band - I'll Drink to That
- Hamilton Loomis - Basics
- Herbie D & the Dangermen -
- Herbie D & the Dangermen - Dangerous w/ Blues
- Howard Glazer - Looking in the Mirror
- Hudspeth & Taylor - Folie a deux
- In Layman Terms - Strong Roots
- Jack Tempchin - Peaceful Easy Feeling
- Jay Gordon & Blues Venom - Side Rules
- Jay Gordon & Blues Venom - Woodchoppers Ball
- Jeff Chaz - No Paint
- Jimmy Rankin - Moving East
- Jim Shaneberger Band - Above & Below
- Joanne Shaw Taylor - Wild
- Joel Dasilva - Everywhere From Here
- John Clifton - In the Middle of Nowhere
- John Ginty - Bad News Travels
- John Ginty - No Filter
- Johnny Ray Jones - Feet Back in The Door
- John "Papa" Gros - River's On Fire
- John Spear Band - Old Soul
- John Weeks Band - Dark Angel
- Jon Zeeman - Blue Room
- Joseph Veloz - Offerings
- Joyann Parker - Hard to Love
- Kara Grainger - Living with Your Ghost
- Kat Riggins - In the Boys' Club
- Kaye Bohler - Handle the Curves
- Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith &The House Bumpers - Drop the Hammer
- Kris Barras Band - Light It Up
- Laura Bluz & the Dawgs - Devil Moon
- Laura Rain & the Caesars - Gold
- Lazy Eye - Live at Chapel Lane Pocket The Black
- Les Lucky - Frets and Hammers
- Leslie West - Soundcheck
- Little Charlie & Organ Grinder Swing - Skronky Tonk
- Little Red Rooster - Lock Up the Liquor
- Louise Cappi - Mélange
- Luca Kiella - Figure It Out
- Marty Stokes - Leavin' Blues
- Marty Stokes - Pick Up the Phone
- Matty T. Wall - Sidewinder
- Matty T. Wall - Transpacific Blues Vol. 1
- Michael Bloom and the Blues Prophecy - Whisper in the Wind
- Mick Kolassa - Blind Lemon Sessions
- Mick Kolassa and the Taylor Made Blues Band - 149 Delta
- Mike Mettalia & Midnight Shift - Midnight Sun
- Mike Osborn - In The Dog House
- Mike Quick & the Soul Power Band - Time Change
- Mike Zito and Friends - Rock 'n' Roll
- Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers - No Good Deed
- Mississippi Heat - Cab Driving Man
- Mitch Mann - Blackwater Creek
- Natalie Merchant - Nonesuch
- Nick Moss Band - Lucky Guy
- Nikki Lane - All or Nothing
- Nina Massara - Watch Me
- Patti Parks - Cheat 'N Man
- Paul Allen and the Underthinkers - Everywhere at Once
- Paul Filipowlicz - Saints & Sinners
- Paul Filipowlicz - Unfiltered
- Paul Oscher - Cool Cat
- Peter Novelli - St Amant Sessions
- Polly O'Keary & the Rythem Method - As Live As It Gets
- Polly O'Keary & the Rythem Method - Compass
- Papa Chubby - It's A Mighty Hard Road
- Rae Gordon Band - Wrong Kind of Love
- Rambling Steve Gardner - Hesitation Blues
- Randy Casey - I Got Lucky
- Randy McAllister & The Scrappiest Band in the Motherland - Gristle to Gold
- Randy McAllister & The Scrappiest Band in the Motherland - Triggers Be Trippin
- RB Stone - Loosen Up
- Rebekah Meldrum
- Rick Randlett - Nothing to Do
- Robert Cray Band - This Time
- Rusty Wright Band - Wonder Man
- Ruth Wyand - Tribe of One
- Scott Ellison - Good Morning Midnight
- Selwyn Birchwood - Don't Call No Ambulance
- Seth Rosenbloom - Keep on Turning
- Simo - Let Love Show the Way
- Smokewagon Blues Band - Live in Hamilton
- Snarky Dave & The Prickly Bluesmen - Big Snark
- Steev Inglish - Live an Kickin
- Steev Inglish - Live at the Winchester Music Hall
- Steven Troch Band (Gainesville) - Rhymes For Mellow Minds
- Stevie J Blues - Back 2 Blues
- Stolen Hearts - Dirty Southern Soul
- Stoney & House Rockers - Showtime
- Super Sonic Blues Machine - West of Flushing/ South of Frisco
- Tennessee Redemption - Tennessee Redemption
- Tim Williams - So Low
- Todd Sharpville - Porch Light
- Todd Wolf Band - Miles to Go
- Tom Craig - Get Ready For Me
- Tom Gilberts - Old School
- Trevor Sewell - Calling Nashville
- Tullie Brae - Revelation
- Tweed Funk - First Name Lucky
- Ursula George - One Steady Roll
- Vaneese Thomas - Blues For My Father
- Vegas Strip Kings - Jackpot
- Victoria Ginty - Unfinished Business
- Wendy DeWitt w/ Kirk Harwood - Getaway
- Willa - Better Days
Rock CDs - $50 Pledge
Artist - Album -
- Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill Deluxe Edition
- Alt J - Relaxer
- Ani De Franco - Binary
- Avett Brothers - True Sadness
- Aretha Franklin – Amazing Grace – The Complete Recordings
- Beebs - Eye Shine
- Berlin - Animal
- Big Audio Dynamite - Legacy Edition
- Big Kettle Drum - Nantucket Circle
- Big Takeover - Silly Girl
- Blackberry Smoke - Find A Light
- Blur - Midlife - A Beginner's Guide to Blur
- Boo Ray - Sea of Lights
- Brett Dennen - Lover Boy
- Brevard Busking Coalition - It Will Come Back to You
- Brevard Busking Coalition - Last Night at the Hotel
- Case/Lang/Viers - Atomic Number
- Casey Turner - No Stress Express
- Cass Mccombs - Mangy Love
- Cayucas - Dancing at the Blue Lagoon
- Charles Bradley - Changes
- Chicano Batman - Freedom is Free
- Christian Tamburr - People Talk
- Christian Tamburr - Voyage
- Craig Finn - Faith in the Future
- Double D & the Batteries (Local) - Clarity & Confusion
- Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeroes - Up From Below
- Elvis Presley - If I Can Dream
- Elvis Presley w/Royal Philharmonic - The Wonder of You
- Eric Johnson - Up Close
- Gov't Mule - By a Thread
- Graham Nash – Over The Years
- Harbor City Vol 1 - (21 local artists)
- Harbor City Vol 2 - (19 local artists)
- Head and the Heart - Head and the Heart
- Hurray for the Riff Raff - The Navigator
- Iron and Wine - Ghost on Ghost
- James Hunter Six - Hold On!
- Japandroids - Near to the Wild Heart of Life
- Jayhawks - Hollywood Town Hall
- Jayhawks - Tomorrow the Green Grass
- Jeff Lynne - Long Wave
- Joan Osborne - Songs of Bob Dylan
- Joe Jackson - Fast Forward
- Johnny Marr - Playland
- Johnny Marr - The Messenger
- Lily & Madeline - Lily & Madeline
- Local Natives - Sunlit Youth
- Mac Demarco - Another One
- Matt Costa - Matt Costa
- Mynabirds - Lovers Know
- National - Trouble Will Find Me
- Neko Case - The Worse Things Get The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You
- Nick Waterhouse - Holly
- Nightfly - Honey Jelly Jam
- Pat Metheny - Unity Group
- Patti Smith - Outside Society
- Patty Griffin - American Kid
- Paul Anquez/Isabel Sorling - Rivers
- Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson - Apart
- Portugal. The Man - Woodstock, Includes 'Feel It Still'
- Quiero Creedence - Various Latin - Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Rag 'N' Bone Man - Human - Debut Album, features Human & Skin
- Ray Lamontagne - Super Nova
- Rayland Baxter - Wide Awake
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Getaway
- REM - Reckoning - Deluxe Ed.
- Rides (The Rides) Stephen Stills - Pierced Arrow
- Rita Coolidge – Safe in the Arms of Time
- Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters - Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar
- Robert Randolph & The Family Band - Got Soul
- Roots of Creation - Grateful Dub
- Ryan Adams - 10 Songs from Live at Carnegie Hall
- Simone - Talk To The Rose
- Simone - Temporary Heaven
- Simone & The Super Cats - Greatest Hits - Signed
- Suzanne Vega - Close Up Vol. 1 Love Songs
- Swell Season - Strict Joy
- Tori Amos - Native Invader
- Twitchy - Live and Twitchin'
- Wallflowers - Collected 1996-2005
- Washed Out - Within and Without
- WFIT 30 Years of Public Radio
- White Buffalo - Shadows, Greys and Evil Ways
- Wilco - Schmilco
- Wilco - Star Wars
- Wilco - The Whole Love
- Wild Reeds (The) - The World We Built
- World Café - Catch 22 - Vol 22
- World Café - Quarter Notes - Vol 25
- World Café 3 CD set - See World Café CD page
- Xavier Rodd & the United Nations - Nanna
- Young The Giant - Mind Over Matter