2020 Fall Membership Drive Thank You Gifts: Blues & Rock CDs

WFIT | By Jane Clary
Published October 2, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
CD-gifts-Collage_Fotor.jpg

Expand the variety in your music collection and choose a CD!

Blues CDs - $50 Pledge
Artist - Album

  • 12 Years a Slave
  • 61 Ghosts
  • Adam Steffey - Here to Stay
  • Altered Five Blues Band - Ten Thousand Watts
  • Annika Chambers - Wild & Free
  • Austin Young Band - Not So Simple
  • Balkin Brothers
  • Beat Daddies - Hoodoo That We Doo
  • Bey Paule Band - Not Goin' Away
  • Big Apple Blues - Manhatten Alley
  • Bill Blue - The King of Crazy Town
  • Bill Phillippe - Ghosts
  • Billie Williams - Hell to Pay
  • Black Stone Cherry - Black to Blues Vol 2
  • Blind Raccoon - Vol. 1
  • Blind Willie Johnson - God Don't Never Change
  • Blues Foundation - International Blues Challenge #33
  • Blues Review - The Apocalypse
  • Bobby BlackHat - Put On Your Red Shoes
  • Bobby Rush - Sitting on Top of the Blues
  • Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans - That's What They Say
  • Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans - Twice as Nice
  • Bridget Kelly Band (Gainesville) - Blues Warrior
  • Bridget Kelly Band (Gainesville) - Bone Rattler
  • Bryan Lee - Sanctuary
  • Buddy Blues Band - Wrong Side of the Blues
  • Cara Being Blue - Grit
  • Carolyn Gaines - Beware of My Dog
  • Cassie Keenum & Rick Randlett - Hauntings
  • Catfish Keith - Catfish Crawl
  • Catfish Keith - Mississippi River Blues
  • Catfish Keith - Reefer Hound
  • Cheyenne James - Burn It Up
  • Chicken Bone Slim - The Big Beat
  • Chris Daniels & The Kings - Funky to the Bone
  • Cliff Grant - Life Can Be a Big Struggle
  • Cliff Grant - Sweet Loven Woman
  • Coco Montoya - Coming in Hot
  • Dave Keyes - The Healing
  • Davide Pannozzo - Unconditional Love
  • Delta Moon - Low Down
  • Dennis Herrera - You Stole My Heart
  • Derrick Procell - Why Choose to Sing The Blues
  • Dianne Durrett - Soul Suga & Dianne Durrett
  • Eliza Neals - 10,000 Feet Below
  • Eliza Neals - Sweet or Mean
  • Ellis Mano Band - Here and Now
  • Elsa Nilsson - Salt Wind
  • Empire Roots Band - Harlem Street Singer
  • Forrest Mcdonald Band - Turn Around Blues
  • Freebo - Something To Believe
  • Georgia Randall - Help Wanted
  • Ghost Town Blues Band - Backstage Pass
  • Greg Sover (Gainesville) - Jubilee
  • Griff Hamlin and the Single Barrel Blues Band - I'll Drink to That
  • Hamilton Loomis - Basics
  • Herbie D & the Dangermen -
  • Herbie D & the Dangermen - Dangerous w/ Blues
  • Howard Glazer - Looking in the Mirror
  • Hudspeth & Taylor - Folie a deux
  • In Layman Terms - Strong Roots
  • Jack Tempchin - Peaceful Easy Feeling
  • Jay Gordon & Blues Venom - Side Rules
  • Jay Gordon & Blues Venom - Woodchoppers Ball
  • Jeff Chaz - No Paint
  • Jimmy Rankin - Moving East
  • Jim Shaneberger Band - Above & Below
  • Joanne Shaw Taylor - Wild
  • Joel Dasilva - Everywhere From Here
  • John Clifton - In the Middle of Nowhere
  • John Ginty - Bad News Travels
  • John Ginty - No Filter
  • Johnny Ray Jones - Feet Back in The Door
  • John "Papa" Gros - River's On Fire
  • John Spear Band - Old Soul
  • John Weeks Band - Dark Angel
  • Jon Zeeman - Blue Room
  • Joseph Veloz - Offerings
  • Joyann Parker - Hard to Love
  • Kara Grainger - Living with Your Ghost
  • Kat Riggins - In the Boys' Club
  • Kaye Bohler - Handle the Curves
  • Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith &The House Bumpers - Drop the Hammer
  • Kris Barras Band - Light It Up
  • Laura Bluz & the Dawgs - Devil Moon
  • Laura Rain & the Caesars - Gold
  • Lazy Eye - Live at Chapel Lane Pocket The Black
  • Les Lucky - Frets and Hammers
  • Leslie West - Soundcheck
  • Little Charlie & Organ Grinder Swing - Skronky Tonk
  • Little Red Rooster - Lock Up the Liquor
  • Louise Cappi - Mélange
  • Luca Kiella - Figure It Out
  • Marty Stokes - Leavin' Blues
  • Marty Stokes - Pick Up the Phone
  • Matty T. Wall - Sidewinder
  • Matty T. Wall - Transpacific Blues Vol. 1
  • Michael Bloom and the Blues Prophecy - Whisper in the Wind
  • Mick Kolassa - Blind Lemon Sessions
  • Mick Kolassa and the Taylor Made Blues Band - 149 Delta
  • Mike Mettalia & Midnight Shift - Midnight Sun
  • Mike Osborn - In The Dog House
  • Mike Quick & the Soul Power Band - Time Change
  • Mike Zito and Friends - Rock 'n' Roll
  • Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers - No Good Deed
  • Mississippi Heat - Cab Driving Man
  • Mitch Mann - Blackwater Creek
  • Natalie Merchant - Nonesuch
  • Nick Moss Band - Lucky Guy
  • Nikki Lane - All or Nothing
  • Nina Massara - Watch Me
  • Patti Parks - Cheat 'N Man
  • Paul Allen and the Underthinkers - Everywhere at Once
  • Paul Filipowlicz - Saints & Sinners
  • Paul Filipowlicz - Unfiltered
  • Paul Oscher - Cool Cat
  • Peter Novelli - St Amant Sessions
  • Polly O'Keary & the Rythem Method - As Live As It Gets
  • Polly O'Keary & the Rythem Method - Compass
  • Papa Chubby - It's A Mighty Hard Road
  • Rae Gordon Band - Wrong Kind of Love
  • Rambling Steve Gardner - Hesitation Blues
  • Randy Casey - I Got Lucky
  • Randy McAllister & The Scrappiest Band in the Motherland - Gristle to Gold
  • Randy McAllister & The Scrappiest Band in the Motherland - Triggers Be Trippin
  • RB Stone - Loosen Up
  • Rebekah Meldrum
  • Rick Randlett - Nothing to Do
  • Robert Cray Band - This Time
  • Rusty Wright Band - Wonder Man
  • Ruth Wyand - Tribe of One
  • Scott Ellison - Good Morning Midnight
  • Selwyn Birchwood - Don't Call No Ambulance
  • Seth Rosenbloom - Keep on Turning
  • Simo - Let Love Show the Way
  • Smokewagon Blues Band - Live in Hamilton
  • Snarky Dave & The Prickly Bluesmen - Big Snark
  • Steev Inglish - Live an Kickin
  • Steev Inglish - Live at the Winchester Music Hall
  • Steven Troch Band (Gainesville) - Rhymes For Mellow Minds
  • Stevie J Blues - Back 2 Blues
  • Stolen Hearts - Dirty Southern Soul
  • Stoney & House Rockers - Showtime
  • Super Sonic Blues Machine - West of Flushing/ South of Frisco
  • Tennessee Redemption - Tennessee Redemption
  • Tim Williams - So Low
  • Todd Sharpville - Porch Light
  • Todd Wolf Band - Miles to Go
  • Tom Craig - Get Ready For Me
  • Tom Gilberts - Old School
  • Trevor Sewell - Calling Nashville
  • Tullie Brae - Revelation
  • Tweed Funk - First Name Lucky
  • Ursula George - One Steady Roll
  • Vaneese Thomas - Blues For My Father
  • Vegas Strip Kings - Jackpot
  • Victoria Ginty - Unfinished Business
  • Wendy DeWitt w/ Kirk Harwood - Getaway
  • Willa - Better Days

Rock CDs - $50 Pledge
Artist - Album -

  • Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill Deluxe Edition
  • Alt J - Relaxer
  • Ani De Franco - Binary
  • Avett Brothers - True Sadness
  • Aretha Franklin – Amazing Grace – The Complete Recordings
  • Beebs - Eye Shine
  • Berlin - Animal
  • Big Audio Dynamite - Legacy Edition
  • Big Kettle Drum - Nantucket Circle
  • Big Takeover - Silly Girl
  • Blackberry Smoke - Find A Light
  • Blur - Midlife - A Beginner's Guide to Blur
  • Boo Ray - Sea of Lights
  • Brett Dennen - Lover Boy
  • Brevard Busking Coalition - It Will Come Back to You
  • Brevard Busking Coalition - Last Night at the Hotel
  • Case/Lang/Viers - Atomic Number
  • Casey Turner - No Stress Express
  • Cass Mccombs - Mangy Love
  • Cayucas - Dancing at the Blue Lagoon
  • Charles Bradley - Changes
  • Chicano Batman - Freedom is Free
  • Christian Tamburr - People Talk
  • Christian Tamburr - Voyage
  • Craig Finn - Faith in the Future
  • Double D & the Batteries (Local) - Clarity & Confusion
  • Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeroes - Up From Below
  • Elvis Presley - If I Can Dream
  • Elvis Presley w/Royal Philharmonic - The Wonder of You
  • Eric Johnson - Up Close
  • Gov't Mule - By a Thread
  • Graham Nash – Over The Years
  • Harbor City Vol 1 - (21 local artists)
  • Harbor City Vol 2 - (19 local artists)
  • Head and the Heart - Head and the Heart
  • Hurray for the Riff Raff - The Navigator
  • Iron and Wine - Ghost on Ghost
  • James Hunter Six - Hold On!
  • Japandroids - Near to the Wild Heart of Life
  • Jayhawks - Hollywood Town Hall
  • Jayhawks - Tomorrow the Green Grass
  • Jeff Lynne - Long Wave
  • Joan Osborne - Songs of Bob Dylan
  • Joe Jackson - Fast Forward
  • Johnny Marr - Playland
  • Johnny Marr - The Messenger
  • Lily & Madeline - Lily & Madeline
  • Local Natives - Sunlit Youth
  • Mac Demarco - Another One
  • Matt Costa - Matt Costa
  • Mynabirds - Lovers Know
  • National - Trouble Will Find Me
  • Neko Case - The Worse Things Get The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You
  • Nick Waterhouse - Holly
  • Nightfly - Honey Jelly Jam
  • Pat Metheny - Unity Group
  • Patti Smith - Outside Society
  • Patty Griffin - American Kid
  • Paul Anquez/Isabel Sorling - Rivers
  • Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson - Apart
  • Portugal. The Man - Woodstock, Includes 'Feel It Still'
  • Quiero Creedence - Various Latin - Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Rag 'N' Bone Man - Human - Debut Album, features Human & Skin
  • Ray Lamontagne - Super Nova
  • Rayland Baxter - Wide Awake
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Getaway
  • REM - Reckoning - Deluxe Ed.
  • Rides (The Rides) Stephen Stills - Pierced Arrow
  • Rita Coolidge – Safe in the Arms of Time
  • Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters - Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar
  • Robert Randolph & The Family Band - Got Soul
  • Roots of Creation - Grateful Dub
  • Ryan Adams - 10 Songs from Live at Carnegie Hall
  • Simone - Talk To The Rose
  • Simone - Temporary Heaven
  • Simone & The Super Cats - Greatest Hits - Signed
  • Suzanne Vega - Close Up Vol. 1 Love Songs
  • Swell Season - Strict Joy
  • Tori Amos - Native Invader
  • Twitchy - Live and Twitchin'
  • Wallflowers - Collected 1996-2005
  • Washed Out - Within and Without
  • WFIT 30 Years of Public Radio
  • White Buffalo - Shadows, Greys and Evil Ways
  • Wilco - Schmilco
  • Wilco - Star Wars
  • Wilco - The Whole Love
  • Wild Reeds (The) - The World We Built
  • World Café - Catch 22 - Vol 22
  • World Café - Quarter Notes - Vol 25
  • World Café 3 CD set - See World Café CD page
  • Xavier Rodd & the United Nations - Nanna
  • Young The Giant - Mind Over Matter

2020 Fall Fund Drive
Jane Clary
