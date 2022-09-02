Danielle becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season

Late this morning, Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2022 season. Latest information from the NHC says the storm is nearly stationary as it sits over 1500 miles east of the U.S. east coast with no threat of landfall.

The low-end category 1 hurricane is now producing winds up to 75 miles an hour, and the intensification trend is expected to continue. The storm is forecasted to briefly strengthen into a cat 2 on Sunday before weakening early next week. Although Danielle will eventually move northward over cooler waters along with other unfavorable conditions, hurricane status is still possible through the middle of the week.

There are still two other areas of potential development in the tropics east of the Leeward Islands and just off Africa near the Cabo Verde Islands. Both areas could better organize the next few days, but they do not pose an immediate threat to land.

On average, the first hurricane occurs by mid to late August. Although conditions have seemed quiet so far, the peak of season lies ahead, and we should remain prepared.