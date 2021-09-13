Tropical Weather

-
Tropical Storm Nicholas is much closer to the Texas coast Monday, and with it will come a high potential for flash flooding.
After a major storm hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, with heavy rain, flash floods and tornadoes, multiple states now turn their attention to recovery.
Hurricane Ida rapidly gained strength right before it hit Louisiana this weekend. Abnormally hot water in the Gulf of Mexico acted as fuel for the storm.
Ida weakened to a tropical storm Monday morning in southern Mississippi, and outer bands from the former major hurricane are forecast to spread across the Florida Panhandle Monday posing a tornado and flash flood risk.
The tropics are likely to take a break most of this week after Tropical Storm Henri's landfall in New England Sunday afternoon. That break is expected to be short-lived.
With Tropical Storm Henri strengthening, resort areas such as Martha's Vineyard, Block Island and Nantucket are in the watch zone this weekend, as are parts of Long Island and Connecticut.
Tropical Depression Fred is expected to regain tropical storm strength by the time it approaches Southwest Florida Friday night, and a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach south to the Florida Bay, including the entire Florida Keys.
Wind and surge impacts could vary greatly in some places depending on Fred's track, but the greatest hazard to most Floridians will be heavy rain and potential flooding.
The system became a tropical storm late Tuesday night and remains on a path that could bring it near the greater Tampa Bay region by Sunday morning.
Florida is within the National Hurricane Center's "cone of uncertainty" as a system that could soon become Tropical Storm Fred enters the Caribbean.
At least two tropical waves are showing signs of developing into a depression or storm in the next five days. One of them is on track to reach Puerto Rico by Tuesday, then possibly the Florida Straits or Bahamas by week's end.
An active season is still the most likely outcome when the 2021 Hurricane Season comes to a close according to NOAA's updated seasonal forecast.
There's been about two degrees Fahrenheit of warming so far worldwide. That may sound like a small number, but scientists say it's enough to make extreme weather events much more common.
CSU forecasters have raised their predictions from 17 named storms and eight hurricanes to 20 storms and nine hurricanes.