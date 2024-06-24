NASA and SpaceX to launch GOES weather satellite.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is poised to send a GOES weather satellite to geostationary orbit for NOAA. After launch, the spacecraft will take nearly three-weeks to reach its destination in geostationary orbit 22,000 miles above the equator.

The GOES satellites provide fast, high-resolution images of the earth’s western hemisphere. Including weather systems and lightning. Plus it also looks toward the sun to monitor solar activity and space weather. Melbourne-based L3Harris Technologies provided the primary imaging instrument for the GOES satellite.

WFIT's Rick Glasby filed this report from the Kennedy Space Center.