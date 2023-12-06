WFIT's Favorite Songs of 2023

It’s the end of another incredible year for music. We’ve seen new songs from long time favorite artists including the Beatles and The Rolling Stones and new music from every genre we play. Thanks so much for listening and supporting WFIT. Next year is going to be a crazy year with the Presidential Election and we’re going to rely on music as refuge and our new programming to keep it all in context.

Here are the lists of staff top 10s!

WFIT Music

Steve Yasko, Program Director



The Glorious Sons - Mercy Mercy Eddie 9V - Beg, Borrow and Steal LP - One Like You Grace Potter - Good Time Ilsey - No California Grouplove - Hello Stephen Sanchez - Evangeline Lola Kirke - All My Ex’s Live in LA Blondshell - Salad Brittany Howard - What Now

Mikey, Morning Host and Projects Manager



Mangrove – Kid in a Crowd Local Natives – NYE The Beths – Watching the Credits Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Meshuggah Girl and Girl – Dance Now The Arcs – Eyez Margaret Glaspy – Act Natural flipturn – Everybody Wants to Rule the World Spoon – I Can’t Give Everything Away Roosevelt - Luna

Todd Kennedy, Friday Host

1. Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

2. The National - Deep End (Paul’s In Pices)

3. Bully - Days Move Slow

4. Slowdive - Kisses

5. Romy - Weightless

6. Sufjan Stevens - Will Anybody Ever Love Me

7. Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

8. PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying

9. Jungle - Back On 74

10. Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - When We Were Close

Barefoot Rick, Rick’s Beach House

The National - Tropic Morning News Jason Isbell - Death Wish Tianna Esperanza - Buy You A New Attitude Wilco – Evicted Gary Lazer Eyes - Soaking Wet The Nude Party - Ride On Carolyn Rose - Miami The National - Eucalyptus Big Thief - Vampire Empire Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Mikey’s Very Cool and Good, WFIT’s Experimental Music Show