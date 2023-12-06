WFIT's Favorite Songs of 2023
It’s the end of another incredible year for music. We’ve seen new songs from long time favorite artists including the Beatles and The Rolling Stones and new music from every genre we play. Thanks so much for listening and supporting WFIT. Next year is going to be a crazy year with the Presidential Election and we’re going to rely on music as refuge and our new programming to keep it all in context.
We could use your help! If you’re not a WFIT member, please click here and become a sustaining member today. If you’re already a member, please consider an additional gift or increasing your monthly contribution. Your help is vital to the station’s success in 2024!
Here are the lists of staff top 10s!
WFIT Music
Steve Yasko, Program Director
- The Glorious Sons - Mercy Mercy
- Eddie 9V - Beg, Borrow and Steal
- LP - One Like You
- Grace Potter - Good Time
- Ilsey - No California
- Grouplove - Hello
- Stephen Sanchez - Evangeline
- Lola Kirke - All My Ex’s Live in LA
- Blondshell - Salad
- Brittany Howard - What Now
Mikey, Morning Host and Projects Manager
- Mangrove – Kid in a Crowd
- Local Natives – NYE
- The Beths – Watching the Credits
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Meshuggah
- Girl and Girl – Dance Now
- The Arcs – Eyez
- Margaret Glaspy – Act Natural
- flipturn – Everybody Wants to Rule the World
- Spoon – I Can’t Give Everything Away
- Roosevelt - Luna
Todd Kennedy, Friday Host
1. Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
2. The National - Deep End (Paul’s In Pices)
3. Bully - Days Move Slow
4. Slowdive - Kisses
5. Romy - Weightless
6. Sufjan Stevens - Will Anybody Ever Love Me
7. Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.
8. PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying
9. Jungle - Back On 74
10. Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - When We Were Close
Barefoot Rick, Rick’s Beach House
- The National - Tropic Morning News
- Jason Isbell - Death Wish
- Tianna Esperanza - Buy You A New Attitude
- Wilco – Evicted
- Gary Lazer Eyes - Soaking Wet
- The Nude Party - Ride On
- Carolyn Rose - Miami
- The National - Eucalyptus
- Big Thief - Vampire Empire
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Mikey’s Very Cool and Good, WFIT’s Experimental Music Show
- Alan Braxe, The Paradise – In Love With You (2023 Remaster)
- Overmono – Is U
- Cory Hanson – Housefly
- Genevieve Artadi – Plate
- quickly, quickly – Falling Apart Without You
- Osees – Goon
- Turnstile, BADBADNOTGOOD – Alien Love Call
- Alex Kassian – Strings of Eden
- White Denim – Bounce Back
- Graham Kartna – Mock Ampersand