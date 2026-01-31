Florida in an igloo! Feels-like temperatures to drop into the single digits

On Saturday afternoon, the cold front was located just north of Lake Okeechobee. The strong winds have started to impact North and Central Florida.

The winds, mainly coming from the north, will continue to clear the peninsula and allow the clouds to dissipate overnight. The clear skies at night are what’s also going to allow the temperatures to plummet. Actual low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s along the panhandle, around the low 20s across North Florida, mid 20s for East Central Florida, the Tampa Tampa Bay Bay Area through Sarasota will be between the low to mid 30s, while South Florida will remain around the mid to upper 30s.

A cold front is pushing through South Florida on Saturday afternoon.

The wind has picked up across the northern half of Florida, and temperatures have plummeted. This is how the temperature will feel at 7 am on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xQqkaORubb — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) January 31, 2026

WHAT IS WIND CHILL? It combines air temperature and wind speed to estimate how quickly heat is removed from exposed skin. Stronger wind speeds make you lose heat faster, so the body feels colder than the actual thermometer reading. This is not what the thermometer shows, but what it feels like, accounting for the wind.

Wind chill, driven by strong north winds, will make temperatures feel much colder. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be around 7 AM. Will feel below freezing for South Florida. Anywhere between Miami and Naples, temperatures will feel below 30°F. Along the Tampa Bay area, temperatures will feel like the mid 20s, while Central Florida will have feel-like temperatures in the low teens. The Gainesville area through Jacksonville will have feel-like temperatures in the single digits, while the panhandle will have feel-like temperatures between 11 and 13°.

Temperatures will plummet after sunset across Florida. The skies will clear, and the winds will remain strong. Danger in the marine area, both coasts and seas could be above 15 feet, and 45 knots are possible. pic.twitter.com/MvqqvDkvkV — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) January 31, 2026

Sunny skies will prevail across Florida on Sunday, but temperatures will be cold by Sunday afternoon. This is a frigid air mess that takes over, and the sun is not going to warm us up much. By 3 PM Sunday, temperatures across the panhandle will be in the low 40s, low 40s across North Florida, while Central Florida will stay closer to 45°. South Florida, including the southwest region, will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s. The keys will be the warmest spot with temperatures only reaching 54°F

The strong winds are not only making the temperatures feel colder even through the afternoon on Sunday, but they’re bringing extremely dangerous conditions in the Marine area. There are Gail warnings in effect throughout the day on Sunday along both coasts of Florida. Northwesterly winds up to 45 kn are possible across all waters, and seas could reach 15 feet.

Light flurries at my house in NE Tallahassee @NWSTallahassee pic.twitter.com/cOAffvieoy — Danielle (@dkelley21) January 31, 2026

Snow in Florida?

Saturday afternoon, a few flurries were reported in the Tallahassee area, but they are melting as they fall onto the ground. For Florida, the timing of the two will be crucial to the chance of snow, which, if any, would be in the Tampa Bay area. We do not expect accumulations to pile up on the floor; most of it, if any, will melt before it hits the floor. Please pay closer attention to the temperatures and care for those most vulnerable. Dangerously cold temperatures will take over the state starting this weekend and continuing through Sunday.