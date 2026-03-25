Southwest Florida: modified phase III "extreme" water shortage restrictions begin April 3

The strictest water restrictions are now in effect across the West Central Florida region. The Southwest Florida Water Management District announced that Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Sumter counties; portions of Charlotte, Highlands, and Lake counties; the City of Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County; and the portion of Gasparilla Island in Charlotte County are under Phase III extreme water restrictions starting April 3 and continuing through July 1.

The region has a rainfall deficit of over 13 inches. As the ground continues to dry out, aquifers, lakes, and river levels are declining, and public water supplies are extremely low for this time of year. We are still going through the peak of the dry season, and aside from the next cold front—which could bring some scattered showers—the forecast calls for dry conditions to persist. The Climate Prediction Center calls for below-average rainfall through April, with a gradual uptick as we move into May, which is typically the start of the rainy season across many regions of Florida.

Climate Prediction Center, NOAA Rainfall outlook for April shows below-average rainfall for Florida.

Keep in mind that your city or county may have additional water restrictions in place, so it is best to check their websites as well. Unless your city or county already has stricter hours in effect, watering hours are limited to 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. or 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Properties one acre or larger may only water before 4 a.m. and after 8 p.m., unless stricter local rules apply. The restrictions apply to residents on private wells; however, reclaimed water is only subject to voluntary watering hours unless restricted by the local government or utility.

Water only on the days specified according to how your address ends:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday, along with locations with mixed addresses or where an address cannot be determined (such as common areas associated with a subdivision)

Residents can hand-water plants on any day, but should do so before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. If you have new plants or a new lawn, they can be watered during the first 30 days. Between days 31 and 60, new lawns and plants can be watered three days per week following this schedule: even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, while odd-numbered addresses may water on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

HOAs or similar community organizations cannot require an increase in water use, such as replacing plants or pressure washing. If you must clean your car at home, you may do so on your assigned watering day using a hose with a shutoff nozzle. Fundraising car washes are prohibited unless the event was scheduled and advertised as of March 24.

Boats can be rinsed off after use. Fountains and other water features may operate only four hours per day. These hours can be set by the owner, but a posted schedule must be followed.

If you are dining out, water will only be served upon request at restaurants.

How are these restrictions enforced?

Water utilities and local enforcement officials will increase enforcement efforts, including responding to citizen complaints and closely monitoring water usage. Citations will be issued without warning 14 days after April 3. Read more about water usage responsibility here.

