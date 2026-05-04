Early prep, less stress, more options: Day 2 Hurricane Prep Week

Hurricane preps comes down to timing—prepare before the season, not in the middle of it.

The best time to prepare for hurricanes is BEFORE hurricane season begins. Avoid having to rush through potentially life-saving preparations by waiting until it’s too late. #HurricanePrep #HurricaneStrong https://t.co/qgaWqn6JOw pic.twitter.com/CYfnjEfzDa — National Weather Service (@NWS) May 4, 2026

In Florida, that head start can change everything…where storms can come in waves, that early preparation can make all the difference. Digital meteorologist has more, click below.

And remember - now is the time to purchase the proper plywood, steel or aluminum panels to have on hand if you need to board up the windows and doors ahead of an approaching storm.

