Florida weekend forecast: Drier weather returns, heat builds across the Peninsula

Florida will see limited rain chances throughout the weekend, as the widespread rainfall seen across many regions over the past week takes a break just in time for outdoor plans.

Ready for the weekend? Limited rain chances due to a slot of dry air in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere this weekend.

Less rain, but more heat! Stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/nyQVIQEK18 — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) June 5, 2026

A surface high-pressure system centered over the western Atlantic will continue to drive easterly winds across the Florida Peninsula. Meanwhile, a broad area of dry air in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will suppress thunderstorm development by limiting atmospheric instability. As a result, any showers that do form will be isolated and primarily focused across interior South Florida and parts of Southwest Florida.

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Most of the peninsula will experience mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low to mid-90s across much of Central and South Florida. The hottest conditions will be found across Southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay region, where temperatures could reach 95°F. Heat index values may climb as high as 105°F during the afternoon hours.

The reason temperatures will be hotter across the western half of the peninsula is the prevailing easterly wind flow. Areas along the Atlantic Coast will benefit from an onshore breeze, keeping temperatures generally in the mid to upper 80s. As the air moves inland, it warms, leading to higher temperatures along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Panhandle Forecast

Across the Florida Panhandle, much of the Interstate 10 corridor will remain under mostly sunny skies through the weekend. However, the far western Panhandle will experience periods of showers and thunderstorms, especially on Sunday. Increasing tropical moisture from the Gulf, combined with higher moisture levels in the middle and upper atmosphere, will support more widespread afternoon rainfall in that region.

Temperatures across the Panhandle will remain hot. Highs on Saturday will generally be in the lower 90s. By Sunday, temperatures will climb further, reaching the low to mid-90s from Tallahassee eastward toward Jacksonville, where sunny skies are expected. In contrast, the Pensacola area will remain cooler, with highs in the mid-80s due to increased cloud cover and rain chances.

Saharan dust could make South Florida skies a bit hazy or yellowish over the weekend.

South Florida outlook

South Florida may experience slightly hazy skies during the afternoon hours on both Saturday and Sunday. A thin layer of Saharan dust moving across the region could give the sky a faint yellowish appearance. While this dust plume is not particularly dense, it may be noticeable at times and prevent the sky from appearing completely blue.

Humidity levels will continue to increase across South Florida. After a brief period of noticeably lower humidity, more humid conditions are expected to return by Sunday. Weekend temperatures will generally range from 86°F to 89°F across Southeast Florida. There will also be a slight chance of a brief passing shower, particularly during the morning or evening hours along the Atlantic coast.

High rip current risk all weekend, mainly along the Atlantic Coast of Florida.

Hazardous marine conditions

Strong easterly winds will continue along Florida’s Atlantic Coast throughout the weekend, creating hazardous marine and beach conditions.

A high risk of rip currents will persist through at least Sunday. Rough surf is expected, with seas reaching up to 5 feet along portions of the Atlantic coastline. Conditions should gradually improve by Sunday, with seas subsiding closer to 3 feet. However, persistent onshore winds will continue to support dangerous rip currents. If you plan to visit the beach this weekend, swim only near a lifeguard and exercise extreme caution in the water. The safest option may be to remain out of the surf when rip current conditions are elevated.

Rain chances return next week, mainly across South Florida.

Rian chances return next week as deep moisture returns to the middle and upper level of the atmosphere, which will allow for more instability to build, mainly across South Florida, where higher rainfall is in the forecast. Central and North Florida will continue with lower rain chances as the thunderstorms will be mainly driven by the sea breezes, and likely focuse across interior and western aras of the Peninsula.

Remember, the next drought outlook will be released on Thursday, June 11, and it will likely show big improvements across South Florida. We will bring you an update as soon as it is released.

