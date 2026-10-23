Isaias and the mysterious sting jet

Did Hurricane Isaias have a sting in its tail?

When Hurricane Isaias struck Florida's Panhandle as a Category 2 storm, something unusual happened. Some of its most destructive winds occurred WEST of the hurricane's center, with gusts approaching 120 mph in parts of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The unusual wind damage around Pensacola and Gulf Breeze has raised questions about a rare atmospheric phenomenon called a sting jet.

What the heck is a “Sting Jet”??

It’s a narrow strip of violent winds, like a jet streak, that can be pulled downward from up above. As the jet streak descends the air dries out, becoming heavier, and speeding up. This Sting Jet got sucked into #Isaias and produced 120 mph gusts… pic.twitter.com/q5OtrQrFEN — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) October 13, 2026

Typically associated with powerful non-tropical storms, sting jets can send a narrow corridor of destructive winds plunging toward the ground. The name comes from a distinctive cloud pattern that resembles a scorpion's tail. But was that really what happened during Isaias?

🌀Hurricane Isaias Damage Analysis (1/4)



NWS Mobile continues to investigate an extreme corridor of damaging winds WEST of Isaias' center. This radar/velocity loop shows intense winds, with deeper blues/greens indicating higher wind speeds, possibly associated with a "sting jet" pic.twitter.com/r0wr9RfrXC — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) October 18, 2026

The National Hurricane Center has NOT confirmed a sting jet, and meteorologists are continuing to investigate. Additional post-season analysis could help explain the storm's unusual wind behavior. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson breaks down the science, the mystery, and why Isaias may have given researchers something unexpected to investigate.

Sting jets are relatively rare and difficult to identify, even after a storm has passed. Meteorologists use radar, satellite imagery, surface observations and computer models to reconstruct what happened inside these powerful systems. And whether Isaias ultimately qualifies as a sting-jet event or not, it reinforces an important lesson: the most dangerous hurricane winds aren't always where we expect them.