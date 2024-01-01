We are excited to announce the addition of Andy Scholl as our new Membership and Volunteer Manager. With a profound passion for building bridges within our diverse community, Andy is not just here to manage numbers; he's here to cultivate relationships and nurture the spirit of giving that sustains our station. A longtime fan, Andy's genuine enthusiasm for the station radiates in every interaction, as he tirelessly works to forge connections, inspire participation, and amplify the voices that make our community vibrant. With Andy leading the charge, our station is poised to embark on an exciting journey of growth, inclusivity, and shared purpose.