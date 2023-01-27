'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan Byrne 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Byrne is WMFE's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the WMFE newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing WMFE's internship program.

He also covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.

Byrne began his career at WMFE as a college intern and has held producer and reporter positions during his decade-long tenure at the station. He is pursuing a graduate degree in communication from the University of Central Florida.