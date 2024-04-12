L3Harris cuts its workforce in cost cutting move

L3Harris, the defense contractor headquartered in Melbourne, is laying off workers in a cost-cutting move. L3Harris — which is one of Brevard County's largest employers ― would not say how many workers are impacted by the staff cuts. But anonymous social media posts indicate that the cuts are extensive and are affecting employees nationwide. An internal L3Harris communication stated the workforce reductions will impact about 5% of the total workforce. L3Harris employed about 50,000 workers worldwide, with 7,200 in Brevard. One former employee posted on social media: No notice. No warning. No benefits.

In a statement to Florida Today, the company said “L3Harris continues to focus on operational performance… including $1 billion in gross cost savings over the next three years. With this in mind, we have made the difficult decision to 'right-size' our workforce.”