Brushstrokes and Bubbly

An Evening Celebrating Art, Artists & 24 Years in Downtown Titusville with with Special Art Demonstration by Yvette Whitmore

Join us for an evening celebrating art, creativity and 24 years of Downtown Art Gallery. Raise a glass to the talented local artists who make our gallery special and have helped make it a part of the Titusville community for more than two decades.

Enjoy wine and delicious charcuterie while watching a special live art demonstration by Yvette Whitmore, a talented acrylic artist with an exceptional eye for detail and a deep appreciation for nature. Her vibrant colors, thoughtful compositions and ability to capture the beauty of the natural world make her work truly captivating.

Explore the gallery, discover original artwork in a variety of styles and mediums, and meet fellow art lovers. Perhaps you’ll find a piece that speaks to you and take home something beautiful while supporting a local artist.

Come for the art. Stay for the inspiration. Raise a glass with us and celebrate local creativity!