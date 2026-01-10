CBAA Holiday Art Show & Sale

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ashley Cooke

Email: ashley.cooke.phd@gmail.com

Date: 10/01/2026

CENTRAL BREVARD ART ASSOCIATION ART SHOW & SALE

AT COCOA BEACH PUBLIC LIBRARY NOVEMBER 6-8, 2026

The Central Brevard Art Association is presenting their annual Holiday Art Show & Sale at the Cocoa Beach Library showcasing the unique talents of local artists. Dozens of local artists will be displaying and selling a variety of original fine art and prints, photography, jewelry, fibers, sculptures, mixed media and much more! Gift Baskets will be raffled with 100% going to the CBAA scholarship fund.

The Cocoa Beach Library is located at 550 N. Brevard Ave., Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Admission and parking to the show are free.

Show hours are:

Friday, November 6th, 9am-5pm

Saturday, November 7th, 9am-5pm

Sunday, November 8th, 1pm-4pm

About Central Brevard Art Association (CBAA)

CBAA is a not-for-profit organization of local artists serving Brevard County for over 65 years. CBAA was created to promote community appreciation of visual arts, provide educational opportunities in visual arts to the local community, and support our members through education, instruction, encouragement, and promotion. Through community support, CBAA also provides an annual scholarship award to a local graduating high school senior who wishes to pursue a college education in art and sponsors a scholarship at Eastern Florida State College for students pursuing the arts. To learn more visit www.cbaaartists.com or call us at (321) 806-8065.