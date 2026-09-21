North Brevard Holiday Artisan Market Brings Local Art, Handmade Gifts & Holiday Spirit to Titusville

TITUSVILLE, FL — Get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local artists and makers at the North Brevard Holiday Artisan Market, taking place Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, November 15, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Brevard Art League, 1421 Draa Road in Titusville.

Admission and parking are free.

The Holiday Artisan Market will bring together talented local artists, artisans and makers offering an inviting selection of original art, handcrafted gifts and one-of-a-kind creations. Shoppers can meet the people behind the work and find distinctive holiday gifts while supporting artists and small creative businesses in the community.

The festivities will extend beyond the studio, with SB Meatery Food Truck and local nonprofit organizations and vendors participating outside, giving visitors even more to see, enjoy and discover throughout the weekend.

From original artwork and handcrafted décor to creative gifts and locally made treasures, the market will offer something for a variety of tastes and budgets. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to discover the creativity found right here in North Brevard.

“The Holiday Artisan Market is about more than shopping—it’s about connecting our community with the talented people who create right here in North Brevard.”

The weekend event is hosted by the North Brevard Art League, a longtime part of Titusville’s arts community dedicated to encouraging artists, promoting the visual arts and providing opportunities for people to experience and enjoy art for over sixty years.

Event Details

North Brevard Holiday Artisan Market

Saturday, November 14, 2026: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sunday, November 15, 2026: 12–3 p.m.

North Brevard Art League

1421 Draa Road, Titusville, FL

FREE ADMISSION • FREE PARKING

Come shop local, meet the makers and discover something special for everyone on your holiday list.

