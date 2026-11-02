Seagrass Pottery 7th Annual Studio Sale & Clay Olympiad

Saturday, December 12, 2026 · 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Seagrass Pottery, Palm Shores Studio — 5190 N US Highway 1, Palm Shores, FL 32940

Seagrass Pottery is growing, and you're invited to celebrate with us! Join us for the Grand Opening of our new studio addition and our 7th Annual Studio Sale on Saturday, December 12, from 10 AM to 2 PM at our Palm Shores studio.

Tour the brand-new space, meet our instructors, and shop the studio sale: one-of-a-kind pieces, seconds, and samples from our studio artists — perfect for holiday gifts you can't find anywhere else.

Then throw your hat in the ring at the first-ever Clay Olympiad — a fun and free pottery competition for all ages and skill levels. Throw for glory in events like the Tallest 1 Pound Cylinder, the Matching Bowls team challenge, Musical Wheels, the Adult & Child Pinch Pot competition, and the kids-only Longest Coil challenge. Prizes for the winners of each category! Space is limited, so please register in advance on our website to confirm your spot.

No experience needed — just come ready to celebrate, shop, and get a little muddy.