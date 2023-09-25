August was the hottest ever for Florida as NOAA warns 2023 is headed for a record

Last month was the warmest August ever recorded globally and in Florida.

Although this was just the ninth hottest August in the United States since temperatures started being recorded in 1895, the average temperature reached 74.4 degrees, which is 2.3 degrees above average for the month.

A monthly climate report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi all recorded their all-time high August average temperatures and the heat is expected to persist until the end of October.

Texas, New Mexico, and Georgia are among other states that have reported temperatures "much above average" in that month.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

During a briefing Thursday, NOAA Climatologist Karin Gleason said that this year will most likely be the hottest one globally since tracking began 174 years ago.

“There is a 95% chance that 2023 will end as either the warmest or second warmest year on record,” she said.

“Certainly, with El Niño still strengthening, we expect the heat to continue for the rest of 2023,” Gleason added. “The global (land and ocean) surface temperature anomaly was 1.25 degrees Celsius (2.25 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th century average (of 60.1 degrees Fahrenheit), making it the warmest August on record.”

The heatwave was more intense than usual in different corners of the world, as well. South America, North America, Africa, and Asia also saw the warmest August ever recorded.

Europe and Oceania weren’t far behind, with their second warmest August on record.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Global ocean temperatures also continue to rise.

August was the fifth consecutive month that sea temperature levels hit a record, with temperatures 1.85 degrees above the 20th century average.

For more detailed findings of NOAA’s Climate Update, click here .

Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF 89.7.