Live In Studio at WFIT
Under the supervision of WFIT's audio engineer, Andrew Walker, WFIT's state-of-the-art recording facility hosts regional, national and international artists. WFIT broadcasts performances and interviews live on just about any given day.You can watch segments from some of our Live In Studio sessions below or on WFIT's YouTube Channel.Live In Studio at WFIT is sponsored by Intracoastal Brewing Company.

Never Ender Live In Studio at WFIT Audio & Video

WFIT | By Todd Kennedy
Published May 4, 2019 at 8:56 AM EDT
Hot from performing at our Sonic Waves Music Festival, get ready for some high energy rock N roll from Never Ender.

A punk band from Melbourne Florida and another example of the potent and emerging scene in the area, Never Ender was formed officially in early 2018. The lineup of the band has varied throughout that time until falling into the permanent current lineup in late 2018. A young band, but filled with experienced musicians the band has hit the scene with an unrelenting vengeance.

The band has just released a new EP Replaser and we get a chance to hear them live. And we’ll find about their love of sloths.

Todd Kennedy
Originally from Boston, Todd Kennedy began volunteering at WFIT 89.5 FM in 1992 as a late night jazz DJ. In 1998 he was hired as Director of Operations and in 2004 he became Program Director.
