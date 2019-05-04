Never Ender Live In Studio at WFIT Audio & Video

Hot from performing at our Sonic Waves Music Festival, get ready for some high energy rock N roll from Never Ender.

A punk band from Melbourne Florida and another example of the potent and emerging scene in the area, Never Ender was formed officially in early 2018. The lineup of the band has varied throughout that time until falling into the permanent current lineup in late 2018. A young band, but filled with experienced musicians the band has hit the scene with an unrelenting vengeance.

The band has just released a new EP Replaser and we get a chance to hear them live. And we’ll find about their love of sloths.