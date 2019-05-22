Under the supervision of WFIT's audio engineer, Andrew Walker, WFIT's state-of-the-art recording facility hosts regional, national and international artists. WFIT broadcasts performances and interviews live on just about any given day.You can watch segments from some of our Live In Studio sessions below or on WFIT's YouTube Channel.Live In Studio at WFIT is sponsored by Intracoastal Brewing Company.
Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend with The Savants of Soul
WFIT will kick off Memorial Day Weekend with an encore performance with The Savants of Soul.
They tore up the stage at our Sonic Waves Music Festival in April. The band had the crowd rocking to their soul sounds.
Get your Funky Friday party started at noontime this Friday with The Savants Of Soul here on WFIT 89.5 FM and wfit.org.