Live In Studio
Live In Studio at WFIT
Under the supervision of WFIT's audio engineer, Andrew Walker, WFIT's state-of-the-art recording facility hosts regional, national and international artists. WFIT broadcasts performances and interviews live on just about any given day.You can watch segments from some of our Live In Studio sessions below or on WFIT's YouTube Channel.Live In Studio at WFIT is sponsored by Intracoastal Brewing Company.

Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend with The Savants of Soul

WFIT | By Todd Kennedy
Published May 22, 2019 at 10:20 AM EDT
WFIT will kick off Memorial Day Weekend with an encore performance with The Savants of Soul.

They tore up the stage at our Sonic Waves Music Festival in April. The band had the crowd rocking to their soul sounds.

Get your Funky Friday party started at noontime this Friday with The Savants Of Soul here on WFIT 89.5 FM and wfit.org.

Live In Studiolive in studio
Todd Kennedy
Originally from Boston, Todd Kennedy began volunteering at WFIT 89.5 FM in 1992 as a late night jazz DJ. In 1998 he was hired as Director of Operations and in 2004 he became Program Director.
See stories by Todd Kennedy
