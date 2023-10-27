How Singer-songwriter Lera Lynn's music underpins a new space-western video game 'Endless Dungeon'

Singer-songwriter Lera Lynn is lending her talents to an unlikely source: a video game.

While “Endless Dungeon” may be set on a fantastic space station, players can hear Lynn’s new music serenade them at a Western-style saloon.

Lera Lynn in costume, performing “The Garden,” one of the four songs she composed for “Endless Dungeon.” (Courtesy)



This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.