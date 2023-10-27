© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Singer-songwriter Lera Lynn's music underpins a new space-western video game 'Endless Dungeon'

Published October 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter Lera Lynn performs original music as a digital avatar in 'Endless Dungeon." (Courtesy)
Singer-songwriter Lera Lynn performs original music as a digital avatar in 'Endless Dungeon." (Courtesy)

Singer-songwriter Lera Lynn is lending her talents to an unlikely source: a video game.

While “Endless Dungeon” may be set on a fantastic space station, players can hear Lynn’s new music serenade them at a Western-style saloon.

Lera Lynn in costume, performing “The Garden,” one of the four songs she composed for “Endless Dungeon.” (Courtesy)


This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Music #MusicDiscoveryNew Music